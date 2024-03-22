Angel Reese, the standout forward for LSU's women's basketball team, has a message for her critics as she gears up for the Tigers' March Madness encounter with Rice. Reese made it clear that she's unfazed by the detractors and fully ready to showcase her talents on the court.
“They said I was too worried about social media, my GPA was low, I was pregnant,” Reese said of her time this season absent from the team, via Katie Barnes of ESPN. “Yeah, my stats have gone down maybe four to five points because I'm on a way better team this year. But I'm still averaging a double-double every game. I think people don't realize I can do 10,000 things and still be good at all of them. And I can't wait till just everything just falls right into place.”
Her assertiveness should come as no surprise. Reese's intense physical matchups, most notably with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso in the SEC title game, show her competitive spirit. Despite the pressure and expectations that have only mounted following a standout season in 2023 and her recognition as SEC Player of the Year, Reese remains committed to being her authentic self.
“I want people to underestimate me,” she said. “I'm telling you, I have everything bookmarked for the right moment when everything just falls right into my hands.”
Angel Reese: The competitor and the champion
At the heart of Reese’s drive is her competitive fire, honed on the courts of Baltimore and carried through to LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Her clashes with Cardoso have drawn attention, not just for the physicality but for Reese's passionate approach to the game. This spirit has been an integral part of LSU's strategy, contributing to a season where the team has again found itself in a position to contend for national honors.
“I think that's why I'm so hungry,” Reese said. “That's why I'm always so competitive, have a really competitive edge. I know where I come from, back to my high school, just going into a rougher area which is Baltimore and having to kind of get it out the mud and having a chip on my shoulder.”
Reese’s dedication to her game is evidenced by her impressive stats, often scoring and rebounding in the double-digits, which continue to make her one of the most formidable players in college basketball.
Her role at LSU has been about more than just personal accolades. The LSU women's basketball team, teeming with talent from the transfer portal, including Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, has been central to her story. The synergy between these high-caliber players has seen LSU transform into a powerhouse, albeit one that has faced its fair share of on-and-off-court challenges.
The team, seeded third, looks to defend its national title in a landscape where the competition is fierce and the spotlight blinding. For Reese, the goal remains clear: to win, to be the best and to prove that her multifaceted life off the court doesn't detract from her ability to lead on it.
“I'm doing whatever it takes to win,” she said.