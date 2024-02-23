Angel Reese dove right into the chaos Wednesday night after Tyrell Ward stunned Kentucky and lifted the LSU men's basketball team to a heart-stopping home win following an unforgettable buzzer-beater. Thursday, the 2023 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player rode that adrenaline high and dished out a memorable outing of her own.
Reese led the No. 13 Tigers to a 71-66 victory against Auburn in front of a still-buzzing crowd in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. She scored 25 points and grabbed an eye-popping 20 rebounds to ensure that LSU would avenge its loss from Jan. 17 and split the season series. After experiencing some struggles in SEC play, the defending national champions are peaking at the right time (five wins in a row).
The basketball-watching world marveled at the Bayou Barbie's dominant display, which was conveyed below by X/Twitter user Bala. “Ya'll can hate all you want, but Angel Reese really {gives} 200% for her teammates!,” one person posted on X. “She stays hyping them up and it shows. Big love for that kind of player {for real}!” “Say what you want. ANGEL REESE IS A MONSTER on the boards,” said another.
Angel Reese tonight:
25 PTS
20 REB
2 AST
8/13 FG
stay down 10. @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/tSppnk71AL
— Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) February 23, 2024
Speculation ran rampant following Reese's mysterious absence early in the season, but she has silenced doubters by exhibiting on-court excellence and leadership this season. The 21-year-old forward will need to maintain this elite form if LSU women's basketball is going to repeat in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Kim Mulkey's group did not sneak up on anyone in 2023, amassing a nearly invincible 34-2 record en route to its first national title in program history. In 2024, though, LSU is somewhat of an underdog. Actually, that's not entirely fair, as the same can be said for anyone that is standing in the warpath of undefeated South Carolina.
The Tigers (23-4) remain dangerous and could still pose the biggest threat to the Gamecocks' pursuit for perfection. Angel Reese and her teammates head to Knoxville for a showdown with Tennessee (16-9) on Sunday afternoon.