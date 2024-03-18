Selection Sunday has the basketball world buzzing right now. After much anticipation, the upcoming March Madness brackets are finally out. Amid all the hype, fans couldn't help but notice a specific development in the women's brackets, particularly in the Albany 2 Region. It comes in the form of Caitlin Clark and Iowa being placed there along with Angel Reese and LSU. (per NCAA)
The ALBANY 2 region❗️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/JmYTK4zEAk
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 18, 2024
Knowing that a potential rematch between last year's national finalists could happen, X (Twitter) exploded into reactions.
The NCAA Women's Tournament selection committee putting Iowa and LSU in the same region:#AngelReese #CaitlinClark pic.twitter.com/DuSmfhOaoN
— Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) March 18, 2024
Either Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark will not be in the Final Four🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wf49HRvWmC
— 94 Feet WBB (@94FeetWBB) March 18, 2024
Iowa (1-seed) and LSU (3-seed) in the same region 👀 We need that rematch. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GJyp9538Pl
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 18, 2024
LSU and Iowa in the same region though. pic.twitter.com/AGcemMJWwS
— Savage (@MSavage901) March 18, 2024
AN (1) IOWA – (3) LSU REMATCH IS A POSSIBILITY pic.twitter.com/8I1baOyo08
— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) March 18, 2024
LSU and Iowa in the same region 👀 https://t.co/c9YckqCh93 pic.twitter.com/J4n8PEJqDu
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 18, 2024
Iowa and LSU in the same region pic.twitter.com/5svozrbFOq
— peaches (@AzziFuddsBraids) March 18, 2024
LSU AND IOWA IN THE SAME REGION
THIS IS MESSY😂
— Grace (@gracesporttakes) March 18, 2024
While many users are dreaming of a possible rematch, others aren't too convinced. Along with both teams, other powerhouses such as UCLA and Kansas State are part of the bracket, which means that Clark and Reese's respective teams have plenty of work to do before a potential duel.
don’t know why everyone is talking about an Iowa/LSU rematch, lsu is gonna get punked by UCLA.
— hawkize (@stillnothawkize) March 18, 2024
Iowa gotta beat Colorado or Kansas st first and lsu has to beat Louisville and UCLA … let’s just focus on that for now please ..
the lsu vs Clark talk … can wait
— alijah romeo (@itsromeo21) March 18, 2024
The analysts talking about how Iowa will luckily only have to play either LSU or UCLA and not both… Sweets, Kansas St. /Colorado is right there tho..
— 🗣️Br33zy Hall Play Cousin‼️😎 (@Allgirlsgo_Once) March 18, 2024
Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese part 2?
Anyone who's followed college basketball since last year knows why a rematch would break the internet. In 2023, LSU took home the national championship at the expense of Iowa. What made the game even more interesting was the storyline between Reese and Clark.
As LSU was on the verge of winning it all, Reese had a little extra something to say to Clark while doing the latter's “You Can't See Me” celebration. This became one of the game's biggest highlights, prompting various reactions and plenty of backlash from Iowa fans.
Considering how trash talk has always been a part of basketball, it was more of a big deal to the fans than the players themselves. Clark herself defended the LSU forward, saying that Reese shouldn't be criticized at all.
“I don't think Angel should be criticized at all,” Clark said, per Yahoo Sports. “No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm the one that competes, and she competed.”
"LSU deserves it. They played so well, and like I said, I'm a big fan of hers."
Caitlin Clark defends Angel Reese amid criticism the LSU star is receiving after the national championship game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9FZzd01BJJ
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 4, 2023
Regardless, most March Madness followers still remember last year's championship game, which is why the pot is already being stirred as early as now. Looking at the highly-stacked bracket, however, the best thing fans can do right now is cross their fingers and hope that all the stars align.