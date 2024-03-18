Selection Sunday has the basketball world buzzing right now. After much anticipation, the upcoming March Madness brackets are finally out. Amid all the hype, fans couldn't help but notice a specific development in the women's brackets, particularly in the Albany 2 Region. It comes in the form of Caitlin Clark and Iowa being placed there along with Angel Reese and LSU. (per NCAA)

Knowing that a potential rematch between last year's national finalists could happen, X (Twitter) exploded into reactions.

While many users are dreaming of a possible rematch, others aren't too convinced. Along with both teams, other powerhouses such as UCLA and Kansas State are part of the bracket, which means that Clark and Reese's respective teams have plenty of work to do before a potential duel.

Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese part 2?

LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) gestures to Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) after the game during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center
Anyone who's followed college basketball since last year knows why a rematch would break the internet. In 2023, LSU took home the national championship at the expense of Iowa. What made the game even more interesting was the storyline between Reese and Clark.

As LSU was on the verge of winning it all, Reese had a little extra something to say to Clark while doing the latter's “You Can't See Me” celebration. This became one of the game's biggest highlights, prompting various reactions and plenty of backlash from Iowa fans.

Considering how trash talk has always been a part of basketball, it was more of a big deal to the fans than the players themselves. Clark herself defended the LSU forward, saying that Reese shouldn't be criticized at all.

“I don't think Angel should be criticized at all,” Clark said, per Yahoo Sports. “No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm the one that competes, and she competed.”

Regardless, most March Madness followers still remember last year's championship game, which is why the pot is already being stirred as early as now. Looking at the highly-stacked bracket, however, the best thing fans can do right now is cross their fingers and hope that all the stars align.