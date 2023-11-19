LSU basketball star Angel Reese's cryptic tweet follows benching and mom's feud, sparking rumors about her mysterious team absence.

In a recent development for LSU women's basketball, star player Angel Reese has made a statement on X, formerly Twitter, after a period of mysterious absence from the team. Her tweet on Sunday morning, stating “Please don’t believe everything you read,” has sparked questions about the reasons behind her absence.

The situation with Reese began to attract attention following her benching in the second half of LSU's game against Kent State on Nov. 14, reportedly due to “attitude adjustment” issues. This benching led to speculation about a possible suspension, though this was neither confirmed nor explicitly denied by LSU or Reese's agent.

The drama was further compounded when Reese was not listed on the roster for the team's game against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 17, raising more questions about her status with the team. LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, when asked about Reese's absence, offered limited information, stating that Reese is still part of the team and expected to return, but did not elaborate further​​.

“You want me to explain why? It was very obvious Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team and we hope to see her sooner than later. I'm not going to answer anymore. That's it. That’s all y’all need to know,” Kim Mulkey said after the game against SLU.

The situation within the LSU women's basketball team has been further complicated by a public feud on social media between the mothers of Reese and her teammate, Flau’jae Johnson. Amidst the controversies surrounding Reese's benching, her mother, Angel Webb Reese, criticized an unnamed individual in an Instagram story for grammatical errors in a message sent to her. This was followed by a retort from Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, who disparagingly commented on Reese's academic performance and accused Webb Reese of being petty and fake.

Reese's recent tweet seems to be an effort to address the rumors and speculation that have been circulating, though it does not provide a clear explanation or context for the events that have transpired. LSU plays Texas Southern on Monday. It's currently is unclear if Reese will be playing in that game.