The Tigers limited the Aggies to just 32% shooting from the field.

The LSU women’s basketball team beat Texas A&M with an 81-58 win on Monday, in a defensive showing that limited the Aggies to just 32% shooting from the field. The game was marked by impressive gameplay from Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese, who were instrumental in LSU's rebounding.

Reese's early foul trouble in the third quarter became a pivotal moment, as Morrow stepped up to lead the offense, scoring 19 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting in the latter half. Coach Kim Mulkey praised the Tigers' performance, especially after dominant first-half run and consistent defensive pressure that kept the Aggies at bay

“She's done that the whole year,” Mulkey said of Morrow, per Reed Darcy of Nola.com. “She can just finish. And when Angel (Reese) picked up the fourth foul, I thought Morrow was pretty good on the boards.”

Morrow's overall contribution of 25 points and 15 rebounds, coupled with Reese’s 13 points to secure her 50th double-double, were critical for LSU's win.

The Tigers' offense capitalized on fast breaks and turnovers, converting them into 16 points each, which played a crucial role in their commanding lead. Sophomore guard Flau’jae Johnson scored 20 points, and came close to a double-double with nine rebounds and six assists.

The Tigers' defense was not just about pressure on the ball but also about denying second chances, with the team effectively controlling the defensive boards. This defensive effort was bolstered by freshman center Aalyah Del Rosario, who, in her 12-minute spell, managed three blocks, deterring the Aggies from scoring in the paint. LSU's commitment to defense was highlighted as the Tigers achieved their fourth consecutive game of holding an opponent under 40% field goal shooting.

“I felt very comfortable from start to finish of this game,” Mulkey said.

Following this convincing win, LSU aims to maintain their momentum as they prepare for a rematch with Auburn, seeking to avenge their previous defeat. The Tigers' next matchup is set to be a significant contest, with implications for their standing in the SEC.