The LSU women's basketball program picked up an 83-56 win over Middle Tennessee on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16, and it could have been the last game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for Angel Reese, but she chose to not focus on that when speaking to the media after the game, keeping the focus on winning a second national championship.
“Stay tuned, I mean I don't want to finish my career, obviously, at LSU, I want to finish in Cleveland if I do finish, so I appreciate everybody for loving me and supporting me, but I'm not done yet,” Angel Reese said, via Tyler Harden of LSU Reveille.
Angel Reese could have played her last game at the PMAC today, but rather than focus on that, she’s focused on getting to Cleveland and winning another national championship.
“I appreciate everybody for loving me and supporting me, but I’m not done yet.”#LSU #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nA5t51bIcA
— Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 24, 2024
Angel Reese has been in college for four seasons, playing her first two with the Maryland women's basketball program, and playing the last two seasons with LSU. She has the ability to stay for one more season with LSU women's basketball due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has not announced her plans. It would make sense if she moved on to play in the WNBA this summer after all she has done at the college level. There is not much left to prove for Reese, but it will still be worth monitoring her decision after March Madness wraps up for LSU.
Angel Reese and LSU win on back of monstrous second half
The Tigers were in a close game for much of the afternoon, even trailed at halftime and early in the third quarter, but they turned up the intensity and outscored Middle Tennessee 51-20 in the second half. Reese spoke about the halftime adjustments her team made and raved about the team's defensive effort in the win.
“Being able to contain the point guard,” Reese said, via Harden. “Number four, she's a great player and just giving kudos to her, she did a lot for them. And Flau'jae (Johnson) told us at halftime ‘cut the head off the snake' and just doing whatever it takes to win. I think I did a great job helping Hailey (Van Lith) being able to step up when she got set on a screen. I think did a great job just playing team basketball and team defense.”
Angel Reese told me she was proud of her team’s defense, getting Middle Tennessee in foul trouble, and continuing that into the second half.
“Doing whatever it takes to win…I think we did a good job playing team basketball and team defense.”#LSU #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/w0K17vFlcl
— Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 24, 2024
Aneesah Morrow also spoke on the importance of LSU's defense and getting Middle Tennessee in foul trouble during the win.
“That was something we talked about in film,” Aneesah Morrow said, via Harden. “They don't really have a bench, and we knew we had to get the starters in foul trouble. We had to attack and take advantage of every possession we have.”
Aneesah Morrow was a huge piece in #LSU’s defensive efforts to get Middle Tennessee in foul trouble.
“That was something we talked about in film. They don’t really have a bench, and we knew we had to get the starters in foul trouble.”#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rOY98ZZB4m
— Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 24, 2024
Hailey Van Lith also spoke on it potentially being her last game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center as well, and she spoke about how the fans impact the games more than they know.
Hailey Van Lith very well could have played her last game at the PMAC. If that’s so, she told me about the impact #LSU and the fans have had.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without our fans, that’s for sure.”#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/aPxCrV6b6X
— Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 24, 2024
“I think fans don't always know it, but they really do effect the game, and there was even some moments in that game where their energy was contagious and it was so loud,” Hailey Van Lith said, via Harden. “And I think they intimidated Middle Tennessee a little bit for us. And they really effected the energy of the game. And it helped us get over that hump and start the run, so we wouldn't be able to do this without our fans, that's for sure.”
LSU will play the winner of tomorrow's UCLA vs Creighton game in the Sweet 16.