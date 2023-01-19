The 2023 Lunar New Year is upon us and we’re more than excited to see what’s in store for Pokemon GO’s celebration! In Pokemon GO’s latest event, we can expect a lot of goodies up for grabs like increased chances of encountering shiny Pokemon, receiving Lucky Pokemon in trades, and increased chances to become Lucky Friends! The Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO looks promising and we’re all but excited. This year’s celebration will start from January 19, 10:00 AM to January 23, 8:00 PM.

General Bonuses

We’re sure to get the following by simply logging in to the game during the Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO:

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Darumaka

Increased chance for Lucky Pokemon in trades

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends

2x Stardust from opening Gifts

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day

During the Lunar New Year event 2023 in Pokemon GO, Trainers can choose between several bonuses as a reward for their Timed Research. Here are the available bonuses that you can choose from:

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators using the event period

2x Stardust for catching Pokemon

2x Daily Adventure Incense duration

*Note: You can only choose one.

Wild Encounters

Spawns

In Pokemon GO’s latest event, the chance of finding the following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Shiny Ponyta

Shiny Magmar

Shiny Magikarp

Shiny Slugma

Shiny Numel

Shiny Combee

Shiny Buneary

Fennekin

Shiny Bunnelby

Flareon

Shiny Darumaka

Eggs

Hatching Eggs during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023, chances of hatching the following Pokemon are increased for 7km eggs:

Chingling

Shiny Riolu

Shiny Darumaka

Shiny Galarian Darumaka

Scraggy

Raids

Appearing in Raids for Pokemon GO’s latest event is the following:

Appearing in 1-Star

Hisuian Voltorb

Shiny Shinx

Shiny Darumaka

Shiny Galarian Darumaka

Appearing in 3-Star Raids

Flareon

Shiny Shuckle

Shiny Blaziken

Shiny Druddigon

Diggersby

Appearing in 5-Star Raids

Shiny Regice

Appearing in Mega Raids

Shiny Mega Lopunny

Research

Field Research Tasks

The following Pokemon will be available to encounter once you complete the following Field Research tasks:

Catch 25 Pokemon Shiny Darumaka (Min CP: 576, Max CP: 618) Shiny Galarian Darumaka (Min CP: 76, Max CP: 618)

Trade a Pokemon Shiny Paras (Min CP: 402, Max CP: 436) Shiny Combee (Min CP: 188, Max CP: 212)

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each Shiny Buneary (Min CP: 501, Max CP: 539) Shiny Bunnelby (Min CP: 212, Max CP: 237)

Open 3 Gifts Shiny Charmander (Min CP: 387, Max CP: 420) Shiny Cyndaquil (Min CP: 387, Max CP: 420) Shiny Torchic (Min CP: 433, Max CP: 468) Shiny Chimchar (Min CP: 377, Max CP: 410) Shiny Tepig (Min CP: 428, Max CP: 464) Fennekin (Min CP: 406, Max CP: 440) Litten (Min CP: 409, Max CP: 443)



Timed Research

Trainers will be given access to branching Timed Research that grants their wish for bonuses that revolve around either Hatching Eggs, the duration of Daily Adventure Incense, or collecting Stardust. What you choose will determine what bonuses and tasks you have for the event. Regardless of which one you pick, all Trainers who complete the research will receive a Lucky Egg and other items. This will also provide the opportunity to encounter the following Pokemon:

Shiny Magikarp

Azurill

Combusken

Shiny Darumaka

Shiny Galarian Darumaka

Shiny Bunnelby

Lucky Wishes – Hatching Eggs

Choosing this wish will grant 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in an Incubator during the Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO this 2023.

Step 1:

Catch 5 Pokemon (Get 15 Pokeballs)

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms (Get 10 Great Balls)

Power up Pokemon 5 times (Get 2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Complete Step 1 and be rewarded with 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Egg.

Step 2:

Catch 10 Pokemon (Encounter Bunnelby)

Catch 25 Pokemon (Encounter Magikarp)

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon (Encounter Combusken)

Hatch 3 eggs (Encounter Galarian Darumaka)

Send 25 Gifts to friends (Encounter Azurill)

Complete Step 2 and be rewarded with a Darumaka encounter and 1 Incubator.

Lucky Wishes – Using Daily Adventure Incense

Choosing this wish will grant an additional 15 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense use during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023, for a total of 30 minutes.

Step 1:

Catch 5 Pokemon (Get 15 Pokeballs)

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms (Get 10 Great Balls)

Power up Pokemon 5 times (Get 2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Complete Step 1 and be rewarded with 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Egg.

Step 2:

Catch 10 Pokemon (Encounter Bunnelby)

Catch 25 Pokemon (Encounter Magikarp)

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon (Encounter Combusken)

Hatch 3 eggs (Encounter Galarian Darumaka)

Send 25 Gifts to friends (Encounter Azurill)

Complete Step 2 and be rewarded with a Darumaka encounter, 10 Golden Razzberries, and 25 Ultra Balls.

Lucky Wishes – Collecting Stardust

Choosing this wish will grant 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 event.

Step 1:

Catch 5 Pokemon (Get 15 Pokeballs)

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms (Get 10 Great Balls)

Power up Pokemon 5 times (Get 2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Complete Step 1 and be rewarded with 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Egg.

Step 2:

Catch 10 Pokemon (Encounter Bunnelby)

Catch 25 Pokemon (Encounter Magikarp)

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon (Encounter Combusken)

Hatch 3 eggs (Encounter Galarian Darumaka)

Send 25 Gifts to friends (Encounter Azurill)

Complete Step 2 and be rewarded with a Darumaka encounter and 1 Star Piece.

Those are everything you need to know for this year’s Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO! Of course, the latest updates, news, and events on all things Pokemon are here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!