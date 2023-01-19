The 2023 Lunar New Year is upon us and we’re more than excited to see what’s in store for Pokemon GO’s celebration! In Pokemon GO’s latest event, we can expect a lot of goodies up for grabs like increased chances of encountering shiny Pokemon, receiving Lucky Pokemon in trades, and increased chances to become Lucky Friends! The Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO looks promising and we’re all but excited. This year’s celebration will start from January 19, 10:00 AM to January 23, 8:00 PM.
General Bonuses
We’re sure to get the following by simply logging in to the game during the Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO:
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Darumaka
- Increased chance for Lucky Pokemon in trades
- Increased chance to become Lucky Friends
- 2x Stardust from opening Gifts
- One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two per day
During the Lunar New Year event 2023 in Pokemon GO, Trainers can choose between several bonuses as a reward for their Timed Research. Here are the available bonuses that you can choose from:
- 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators using the event period
- 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon
- 2x Daily Adventure Incense duration
*Note: You can only choose one.
Wild Encounters
Spawns
In Pokemon GO’s latest event, the chance of finding the following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:
- Shiny Ponyta
- Shiny Magmar
- Shiny Magikarp
- Shiny Slugma
- Shiny Numel
- Shiny Combee
- Shiny Buneary
- Fennekin
- Shiny Bunnelby
- Flareon
- Shiny Darumaka
Eggs
Hatching Eggs during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023, chances of hatching the following Pokemon are increased for 7km eggs:
- Chingling
- Shiny Riolu
- Shiny Darumaka
- Shiny Galarian Darumaka
- Scraggy
Raids
Appearing in Raids for Pokemon GO’s latest event is the following:
Appearing in 1-Star
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Shiny Shinx
- Shiny Darumaka
- Shiny Galarian Darumaka
Appearing in 3-Star Raids
- Flareon
- Shiny Shuckle
- Shiny Blaziken
- Shiny Druddigon
- Diggersby
Appearing in 5-Star Raids
- Shiny Regice
Appearing in Mega Raids
- Shiny Mega Lopunny
Research
Field Research Tasks
The following Pokemon will be available to encounter once you complete the following Field Research tasks:
- Catch 25 Pokemon
- Shiny Darumaka (Min CP: 576, Max CP: 618)
- Shiny Galarian Darumaka (Min CP: 76, Max CP: 618)
- Trade a Pokemon
- Shiny Paras (Min CP: 402, Max CP: 436)
- Shiny Combee (Min CP: 188, Max CP: 212)
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each
- Shiny Buneary (Min CP: 501, Max CP: 539)
- Shiny Bunnelby (Min CP: 212, Max CP: 237)
- Open 3 Gifts
- Shiny Charmander (Min CP: 387, Max CP: 420)
- Shiny Cyndaquil (Min CP: 387, Max CP: 420)
- Shiny Torchic (Min CP: 433, Max CP: 468)
- Shiny Chimchar (Min CP: 377, Max CP: 410)
- Shiny Tepig (Min CP: 428, Max CP: 464)
- Fennekin (Min CP: 406, Max CP: 440)
- Litten (Min CP: 409, Max CP: 443)
Timed Research
Trainers will be given access to branching Timed Research that grants their wish for bonuses that revolve around either Hatching Eggs, the duration of Daily Adventure Incense, or collecting Stardust. What you choose will determine what bonuses and tasks you have for the event. Regardless of which one you pick, all Trainers who complete the research will receive a Lucky Egg and other items. This will also provide the opportunity to encounter the following Pokemon:
- Shiny Magikarp
- Azurill
- Combusken
- Shiny Darumaka
- Shiny Galarian Darumaka
- Shiny Bunnelby
Lucky Wishes – Hatching Eggs
Choosing this wish will grant 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in an Incubator during the Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO this 2023.
Step 1:
- Catch 5 Pokemon (Get 15 Pokeballs)
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms (Get 10 Great Balls)
- Power up Pokemon 5 times (Get 2 Silver Pinap Berries)
Complete Step 1 and be rewarded with 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Egg.
Step 2:
- Catch 10 Pokemon (Encounter Bunnelby)
- Catch 25 Pokemon (Encounter Magikarp)
- Catch 8 different species of Pokemon (Encounter Combusken)
- Hatch 3 eggs (Encounter Galarian Darumaka)
- Send 25 Gifts to friends (Encounter Azurill)
Complete Step 2 and be rewarded with a Darumaka encounter and 1 Incubator.
Lucky Wishes – Using Daily Adventure Incense
Choosing this wish will grant an additional 15 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense use during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023, for a total of 30 minutes.
Step 1:
- Catch 5 Pokemon (Get 15 Pokeballs)
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms (Get 10 Great Balls)
- Power up Pokemon 5 times (Get 2 Silver Pinap Berries)
Complete Step 1 and be rewarded with 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Egg.
Step 2:
- Catch 10 Pokemon (Encounter Bunnelby)
- Catch 25 Pokemon (Encounter Magikarp)
- Catch 8 different species of Pokemon (Encounter Combusken)
- Hatch 3 eggs (Encounter Galarian Darumaka)
- Send 25 Gifts to friends (Encounter Azurill)
Complete Step 2 and be rewarded with a Darumaka encounter, 10 Golden Razzberries, and 25 Ultra Balls.
Lucky Wishes – Collecting Stardust
Choosing this wish will grant 2x Stardust for catching Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2023 event.
Step 1:
- Catch 5 Pokemon (Get 15 Pokeballs)
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms (Get 10 Great Balls)
- Power up Pokemon 5 times (Get 2 Silver Pinap Berries)
Complete Step 1 and be rewarded with 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Egg.
Step 2:
- Catch 10 Pokemon (Encounter Bunnelby)
- Catch 25 Pokemon (Encounter Magikarp)
- Catch 8 different species of Pokemon (Encounter Combusken)
- Hatch 3 eggs (Encounter Galarian Darumaka)
- Send 25 Gifts to friends (Encounter Azurill)
Complete Step 2 and be rewarded with a Darumaka encounter and 1 Star Piece.
Those are everything you need to know for this year’s Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO! Of course, the latest updates, news, and events on all things Pokemon are here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!