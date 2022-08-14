Lynx star Sylvia Fowles’ emotional reaction to rousing ovation as she checks out for final time in WNBA career

The WNBA is saying goodbye to one of its greatest players as the regular season comes to a close. Sylvia Fowles wrapped up her legendary career after a tremendous stint with the Minnesota Lynx and a massive list of accolades.

With under a minute left in the Lynx’s regular-season finale against the Connecticut Sun, Fowles exited to a loud ovation from the crowd and hugs from all of her teammates. She received a similar ovation in the final home game of her career.

Fowles played for the Chicago Sky to start her 15-year WNBA career and then played the final eight seasons with the Lynx, helping them make three Finals appearances in her first three years there, winning two of them. For both teams, she was one of the best players in the league and a dominant rebounder.

Fowles ended her career by reaching a historic milestone. She collected her 4,000th rebound, making her the only WNBA player to do so and padding her lead on the leaderboard.

With that rebound, Sylvia Fowles tallied her 4,000th career rebound, becoming the only player in @WNBA history to reach the mark. The next closest is Tina Charles who has 3,635 career rebounds. — Lynx PR (@Lynx_PR) August 14, 2022

Fowles capped off her career with a dunk in the All-Star Game. With 10 WNBA All-Defensive Team selections (eight first-team), eight All-Star games, four Defensive Player of the Year awards, two Finals MVP Awards and a 2017 MVP, she will go down as one of the best to ever do it and a WNBA icon.

Sylvia Fowles heads into retirement as one of the greatest centers in the history of the WNBA (arguably the very best), leaving behind a legendary basketball resumé.