It's still early in the 2025 WNBA season, but Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is having the best campaign of her career so far — no small feat for someone on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

Barring anything unforeseen, the four-time All-Star figures to be a major player in the WNBA MVP conversation when the summer winds down. As it stands, one of her fellow UConn legends, Rebecca Lobo, has her as the clubhouse leader.

It’s early, but right now @PHEEsespieces is leading the @WNBA MVP conversation. Why? See graphic below. (For context: no player has ever led the league in scoring with a 50-40-90 efficiency 7 games into the season.) Research: @jlacroix14 Graphic: @juliana_sherry pic.twitter.com/zMTAygyRww — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It’s early, but right now @PHEEsespieces is leading the @WNBA MVP conversation,” Lobo wrote via X last week. “Why? See graphic below. (For context: no player has ever led the league in scoring with a 50-40-90 efficiency 7 games into the season.) Research: @jlacroix14 Graphic: @juliana_sherry”

Lobo knows what she's talking about. After leading UConn to its first-ever national championship, she played seven seasons in the W. She's since become one of the lead faces of ESPN's women's college basketball and WNBA coverage.

As for Collier, she's done nothing but make history and reach milestones since the 2025 season started. She notched her 50th career double-double against the Phoenix Mercury last week, and the week before, became the only player ever to record five steals and two blocks in a single quarter.

Lynx' Cheryl Reeve calls Napheesa Collier ‘best player' in WNBA

Article Continues Below

As the longest-tenured head coach in the WNBA, Cheryl Reeve has guided Collier through her entire career so far. Now that Collier is averaging career-bests almost across the board, Reeve said she's glad people are starting to recognize her star's ability.

she said what she said. https://t.co/4enFX3SsO3 pic.twitter.com/AreiOTMMRZ — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm just glad that people are understanding Phee's greatness,” she told the media on Monday. “How great she is at both ends of the floor. I mean, we're not talking about just putting the ball in the hole. Just a complete player. Best player in the league.”

While there's still plenty of time for someone to surpass Collier this season, it's hard to argue against Reeve. Collier is the reigning Western Conference Player of the Month and her team is one of two undefeateds left in the WNBA. Reeve also mentioned Collier as an MVP candidate in May, but the vet has remained focused on the task at hand.

“I’m really just focused on team stuff,” Collier said via Sportskeedia. “We got so close to the championship last year. That’s my No. 1 goal. I think all of the other stuff comes after that. I’m just focused on us getting a championship.”