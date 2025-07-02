WNBA champion and Minnesota Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles was in attendance for her former team's second-straight Commissioner's Cup final, this time against the Indiana Fever. Minnesota is in the middle of another terrific regular season, currently sitting at 14-2 overall. That record is good enough to put the team squarely into first place in the overall standings, two and a half games ahead of the second-place Phoenix Mercury. Napheesa Collier is the current frontrunner for league MVP, leading the WNBA in points per game at 24.4 while also recording 8.5 rebounds.

The Lynx are trying to rekindle their glory days of the 2010s, a period during which Sylvia Fowles played a significant part. The eight-time All-Star helped Minnesota win two of its four titles during this period, earning Finals MVP honors in 2015 and 2017, while also being named regular season MVP in 2017. The all-time great center, who retired in 2022, was seen walking into the Target Center on Tuesday to support the Lynx as they vie to repeat as Commissioner's Cup winners.

Tuesday night is another opportunity for the Lynx to cement their dominance at the top of the WNBA. Minnesota is coming off a successful 2024 season that ended in heartbreak. Napheesa Collier and company lost a Game 5 epic against the New York Liberty, who won their first championship ever that year. Fortunately, it looks like this year's squad has used this result as a stepping stone rather than a setback, and the Lynx are now pulling away in the standings.

While Collier is the face of the franchise, she is certainly not alone on this roster. Minnesota has three other players averaging double figures, including four-time All-Star Kayla McBridge, former All-Star Courtney Williams, and All-Defensive forward Alanna Smith. The Lynx are a balanced team that currently leads all teams in both offensive and defensive rating, which undoubtedly makes a legendary player like Fowles proud.

Currently, Minnesota is locked in a battle with the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever. While Indiana only sits at 8-8, when healthy, this team is a title threat. Still, no matter what happens tonight, the Lynx have to like where they stand in the WNBA hierarchy. The group just needs to remain healthy while continuing to grow throughout the year. There's still a lot of regular season left.