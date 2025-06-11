The Minnesota Lynx are one of the most dominant teams in the WNBA. Not only are the Lynx off to a historic undefeated start, they are doing so with some of the most colorful players in the league.

Most notably, guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. Speaking of colorful, both got in touch with their inner Dennis Rodman and dyed their hair pink before their game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

The Lynx posted on their X page, “twins.”

Williams is a nine-year WNBA veteran. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2016 before playing for the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky.

Williams joined the Lynx in January 2024. She's developed a reputation for being one of the most outgoing and personable players in the WNBA. Hiedeman was drafted by the Lynx in 2019 before being traded on Draft Day to the Connecticut Sun.

She spent five seasons there before returning to the Lynx last year. Much like Williams, Hiedeman is equally fun-loving and vivacious. On May 31, it was Hiedeman who hit a big shot against the Mercury with Napheesa Collier out with an injury.

Besides their similar choice of hair styling, Williams and Hiedeman share a lot in common personality-wise. That translates to a team known for building a vibrant culture.

The Minnesota Lynx know how to have fun

The Lynx are one of the most upbeat teams in the WNBA. The atmosphere they created at the Target Center in Minneapolis is ideal for players like Williams and Hiedeman.

Their mascot, Prowl, performs wacky stunts and gets the fans engaged. Minnesota has a unique fan club called Los Lynx Nation, which finds ways to connect fans across social media, sets up fantasy leagues, and organizes travel to away games.

After a win, the team likes to celebrate with the electric slide, which has become a tradition.