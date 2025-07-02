The Indiana Fever faced off against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday night. Even though Fever star Caitlin Clark was ruled out of the game with a groin injury, her fans still showed out.

One brought a sign to send a message to the rest of the league after Clark finished ninth in player voting for the WNBA All-Star Game.

"9th in your rankings, but 1st in your nightmares." 😮 This fan's sign after Caitlin Clark was voted as the ninth-best guard by her WNBA peers. pic.twitter.com/mjwlGAX219 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“9th in the rankings but #1 in your nightmares,” the sign read.

The All-Star starters receive votes across three categories. Fans, players, and WNBA media vote on who they believe deserves to be an All-Star. Clark finished with the most fan votes and the third most media votes. However, she finished ninth in the player voting. Allisha Gray finished at the top spot, followed by Sabrina Ionescu, Skylar Diggins, and Paige Bueckers.

Clark is one of the most popular players in the league. However, her reputation amongst her peers is not as good as it is with fans. Throughout the regular season, she has been in the middle of several conflicts.

Clark has instigated shoving matches with Angel Reese at the beginning of the season. More recently, Connecticut Sun players confronted her and Fever guard Sophie Cunningham after she pulled Jacy Sheldon to the floor in a game.

Regardless of what her peers think about her, Indiana fans and casual WNBA fans all over the country love Clark. She has been an All-Star in both of her professional seasons, but the way players view her has changed.

If Clark does not play another game for the Fever for the All-Star Game, she will be one of the first players to play in the game without logging more than ten games played before the game.

Gray, Diggins, Bueckers, and Ionescu all finished ahead of her in the eyes of their peers. Despite that, Indiana's superstar remains one of the faces of the league, whether her peers like it or not.