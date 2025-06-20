Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams scored 20 points in a 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces. After Napheesa Collier left the game with an injury, Williams stepped up. She led the Lynx to their 11th win of the season, but Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeves pointed out one thing her point guard needs to work on; remembering plays.

In their postseason press conference, Williams and her teammates laughed about Reeves calling her Dory. The head coach likened her lead guard to the forgetful fish in “Finding Dory” because of her struggle to remember plays out of timeouts.

Williams defended herself, saying that she needed to get aggressive once Collier left the game, according to Lynx beat reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

Courtney Williams on her "short term memory" and Cheryl Reeve calling her Dory from Finding Nemo "I have to forget about it man, once Phee went out I was like "hey look everything out the window"(laughing)… Everything that feel good got to go up"#lynxrecognize pic.twitter.com/VZRe44LAYC — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) June 18, 2025

“I have to forget about it man, once Phee went out I was like “hey look everything out the window”(laughing)… Everything that feel good got to go up”

Reeves didn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at her veteran guard. She also said that she would not have it any other way.

Chery Reeve on Courtney Williams having a Dory game "Every game is a Dory game, every day with Courtney for me is Dory. Drawing up a play in time out and then ten seconds later I'm dealing with Dory and need to tell her again(laughing) so it's fun, i enjoy that"#lyncrecognize pic.twitter.com/aRd93Pgs32 — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) June 18, 2025

“Every game is a Dory game, every day with Courtney for me is Dory. Drawing up a play in time out and then ten seconds later I’m dealing with Dory and need to tell her again(laughing) so it’s fun, i enjoy that”

Forgetful or not, Williams was key to the Lynx's win over the Aces. The 31-year-old might need to maintain her aggression as Minnesota looks ahead to the Commissioner's Cup Final against the Indiana Fever.

Collier's back injury could hold her out for an extended period. If she misses time, it is a big blow to one of the best teams in the league. Without the MVP favorite in the lineup, the pressure to produce is on their backcourt.

Williams and Kayla McBride are capable of picking up the scoring slack. However, Minnesota wants their superstar back as soon as possible. In the meantime, Reeves will rely on Williams, no matter how forgetful she may be.