Minnesota Lynx fans are holding their breath after Tuesday night's big game. The Lynx defeated the Aces 76-62 on Tuesday and advanced to 11-1 on the 2025 season. Unfortunately, the Lynx's best player suffered an injury that could keep her out for multiple games.

Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier left Tuesday's game early after suffering a back injury.

Collier left the game at the 7:57 mark in the third quarter. Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said there was no update on Collier's injury after the game.

Collier currently leads the WNBA in scoring and is the runaway MVP favorite. It goes without saying that losing Collier for any length of time would be devastating for the Lynx.

Thankfully the rest of Minnesota's roster stepped up on Tuesday night and pulled off a comeback victory. The Lynx were down by seven when Collier left, but rallied behind Courtney Williams to get the win.

“Once Phee went out, I was like, ‘Everything that feels good has got to go up,'” Williams said after the game. “That ain't hard for me. We've got to win. So whatever that looks like, that's what I am going to do. I don't think I take bad shots, so if I'm open, I'm going to shoot it.”

The Lynx also got 12 points off the bench from Natisha Hiedeman and Diamond Miller.

Will Napheesa Collier return in time for the Commissioner's Cup final?

The Lynx locked up their spot in the Commissioner's Cup final with Tuesday's victory.

Minnesota will represent the Western Conference against Indiana, representing the Eastern Conference, on July 1st.

Reeve explained after the game that her players are excited to host the Commissioner's Cup final.

“I think the players are excited about that,” Reeve said of the Lynx getting to play the Cup final at Target Center in Minneapolis. “For our fans, I think it's exciting. We know our opponent in Indiana is someone we haven't seen yet. It's great, but we have to put that in the drawer for now. We have other games we've got to work through.”

Now the question becomes: will Collier be able to return in time to play in the Commissioner's Cup final?

It is impossible to tell right now because Reeve did not provide an injury update on Collier after the game. Unfortunately, that does seem to suggest that Collier needs to be evaluated to determine the extent of her injury.

Lynx fans should keep their eyes peeled for any updates over the next few days.

Next up for Minnesota is a home game against Los Angeles on Saturday night.