If the Minnesota Lynx are going to secure their WNBA-leading 13th win of the season on Tuesday night, it will have be without their best player.

The Lynx have officially ruled Napheesa Collier out of their road contest against the Washington Mystics, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

Collier last played a week ago against the Las Vegas Aces. She left that game early after sustaining a back injury and did not play in Minnesota's win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

While there's no indication this injury could keep Collier out long-term, it would make sense for the Lynx to approach the situation with an abundance of caution. Collier is having an MVP-caliber season and her team will go for its second straight Commissioner's Cup title next week against the Indiana Fever. The Lynx already have a two-game lead on the defending champion New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury, and are about to face a sub-.500 Mystics team on Tuesday.

That's not to say Minnesota can just coast without her. Collier has put up truly mind-boggling numbers in 2025, averaging 24.4 points per game — more than three points better than A'ja Wilson, who ranks second in the league. She's doing her damage on career highs from the field (52.4%), from three (42.1%) and from the foul line (93.1%). She is also the team's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.6 per game.

Oh, and Collier is the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and stands a decent shot at capturing that title again.

Lynx associate head coach Eric Thibault gave an update on Collier's status before the Sparks game. While he didn't put an exact timeline on her return, he didn't seem worried that the injury would linger.

“She was feeling decent today,” he said. “I think [head coach Cheryl Reeve] had said it’s something she’s dealt with before so just trying to get her feeling good, we know it’s a long year.”

After playing the Mystics, the Lynx will visit a sneaky-good Atlanta Dream team that is off to a 10-4 start.