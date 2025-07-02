Courtney Williams looked to help the Minnesota Lynx make history as the first team to win back-to-back titles in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday.

The Lynx battled the Indiana Fever for the crown at Target Center in what could be a preview of the finals in October. Minnesota ruled the Commissioner's Cup, the league's in-season tournament, last year after beating the New York Liberty in the finals, 94-89.

Alas, there was no repeat for the Lynx, as they bowed to the Caitlin Clark-less Fever, 74-59.

Williams finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists. She shot poorly from the field with 4-of-14 field goals and committed a game-high six turnovers. Still, one person who obviously rooted for the All-Star guard was her dad, Donald Williams.

Prior to the game, he offered a rather animated prediction, which probably pumped up every single Lynx fan.

“I'm ready to jump, I'm ready to get loose,” said the elder Williams in a video shared by the WNBA on X. “(We are) about to make history. Back-to-back (champions).

“We're going to break the superstition. You know what they say: If you win the Cup, you can't win the chip. We're gonna win the Cup, then win the chip, then put the chip in the cup, then drink it.”

Courtney Williams' dad is here and its safe to say he's ready to root for the home squad 🏆 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase

Put that on a poster.

Before the Commissioner's Cup finals, Williams was averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a team-high 6.6 assists in 16 games for the Lynx, providing ample support for Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride.

The Lynx have been nothing but dominant this season, leading the Western Conference with a 14-2 record. The Fever, meanwhile, are holding an 8-8 slate, with Clark still out with a groin injury.

Despite the defeat, with a second straight trip to the finals of the Commissioner's Cup, Minnesota has sent a louder signal to the rest of the league that the squad is not messing around—especially when Courtney Williams' father is all hyped up.