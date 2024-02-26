The expansion around college sports took another turn on Monday. The MAC (Mid-American Conference) decided to add UMass to the fold in all sports beginning in 2025-2026, as Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported.
‘SOURCE: The Mid-American Conference board today voted to add UMass as a full member, beginning with the 2025-26 academic year. UMass will join the MAC in all sports (including football), source tells @TheAthletic. They've been an FBS independent.'
The program has been independent in football and now all the sports programs will join the MAC. In football, here is what the conference will look like with UMass: Miami (OH), Ohio, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Akron, Kent State, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Ball State, and Western Michigan.
With the Minutemen going to the MAC, Notre Dame and UConn are the remaining independent programs. Army was also independent but they are joining the ACC along with Cal, SMU, and Stanford.
UMass was previously in the MAC in football until 2015, and they have been independent since. However, one of the biggest moves for the MAC is the UMass men's basketball program, which has compiled a 17-10 record with ex-South Carolina coach Frank Martin leading the way.
UMass going to the MAC is the latest in a wild turn of events in expansion. The Big Ten is adding USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington in 2024 as the Big 12 is adding Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State.
So, the MACtion will get even better with UMass being added in all sports, and expansion is far from over in college sports.