After a 1-11 season a year ago, Colorado football brought in Deion Sanders as the head coach of the Buffaloes. Ever since then, Colorado has been the talk of college football. After starting the season 3-0, which included a road win against #17 TCU, that talk has gotten even louder. This team is one of, if not the, most intriguing programs in the country. Sanders has the Buffaloes ranked #19 in the country ahead of a massive Pac-12 battle with Oregon this weekend, and once again, all eyes will be on Colorado. This is going to be a great game, and it is also the last time these two schools will meet as members of the Pac-12.

Earlier in the summer, conference realignment heated up and almost the entire Pac-12 conference is now moving elsewhere. Oregon will be joining the Big Ten in 2024, and Colorado football will be heading to the Big 12. The move was made earlier in July to send the Buffaloes to their new conference, and it was recently revealed what the signing bonus was for Colorado when they joined.

The Big 12 paid Colorado $2.5 million for a signing bonus when the Buffaloes joined the conference this summer, according to a tweet from John Canzano. That's a pretty solid pay day for the school.

The 2024 athletic season is going to be an interesting one with all of the new conferences. It's still unclear what scheduling will look like next season, and we don't have any Colorado Big 12 schedules quite yet, but it is sure to be an exciting change, especially with football.