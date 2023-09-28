With the college football season underway, expansion and realignment rumors have stopped, for the most part. However, the American Athletic Conference is still emerged in rumors, and the Army football program is one school searching to head elsewhere. Now, the AAC-Army buzz has kicked into high gear, and AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco mentioned that a deal could be done in a “few weeks” ( h/t Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports).

‘The American Athletic Conference and Army remain embroiled in deep negotiations over a marriage that could commence in a “few weeks,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said from suburban Chicago on Wednesday. The mutual interest between the school’s football program and the American has evolved into a serious endeavor where financials — potentially the final step — are now being explored by league executives.'

After SMU left for the ACC, the AAC immediately began to search for replacements, and Army has long been discussed as a possibility.

Aresco mentioned in the report that it's certainly a possibility to get done soon: “We are definitely pursuing it. There’s a reasonable possibility it gets done. Army is interested. We certainly are.”

Army left Conference USA in 2004 and has been independent ever since, so it is no secret they are looking to move into another conference. They also signed head coach Jeff Monken to an extension recently. If an Army-AAC move is finalized, the longstanding Army-Navy game will continue, which is a good thing.

There are hurdles with Army coming to the AAC, including their TV contract with CBS Sports Network, but the two sides are working through everything to try to finalize an agreement, and it could be done soon.