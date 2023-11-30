The Michigan football-Ohio State rivalry will always be massive, but we might never see a game as big as this season's.

The stakes for the Michigan football vs. Ohio State football game last weekend couldn't have been any higher. First, the obvious, both teams were 11-0, ranked #2 and #3, and a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth were on the line. That was only the beginning, however. The Wolverines had won two games in a row against the Buckeyes, but when the NCAA investigation on Michigan's sign-stealing became public, Ohio State fans were convinced that that was the reason the Buckeyes lost the last two years. Ryan Day had been under a lot of heat for those losses, and now, he got a chance to play Michigan with no sign-stealing drama, and no Jim Harbaugh. He needed a win.

Ryan Day did not get that win. Without their head coach, Michigan football defeated Ohio State 30-24, and they are moving on to the Big Ten title game. Had the Wolverines lost that game, it could've delegitimized their past two victories in the series. That win on Saturday was maybe Michigan's most important win against the Buckeyes ever.

That was an incredible game, and there couldn't have been more on the line. It was awesome to watch, but will we ever see a regular season Michigan-Ohio State game like that again? Wolverines quarterback coach Kirk Campbell doesn't seem to think so.

“I think, naturally, with expanded playoffs, the game we just saw (against Ohio State) might be the last time the magnitude of that game, depending on what happens this weekend furthermore, but the magnitude of that game will be so high,” Kirk Campbell said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “It’s still going to be an extremely important game, it’s a game we’re going to prepare for, I talked about all year. The magnitude may never reach that potential with the expanded playoffs. It’s just going to be different and everything.”

Next season, if Michigan and Ohio State are both 11-0 heading into The Game, they will without a doubt both make the College Football Playoff, and they will also more than likely play the next week in the Big Ten Championship. This season, it's clear that the Wolverines and Buckeyes are the two best teams in the conference, but because of divisions, Iowa gets to go to the championship game instead of Ohio State. There won't be divisions next season.

The Game will always be the biggest one on the schedule for Michigan football and Ohio State, but the magnitude will change. We just witnessed maybe the biggest game in the rivalry's regular season history, and we'll likely never see one like it again. However, it does make the possibility of these two teams meeting up in the national championship more likely… I'll let you imagine what that would be like.