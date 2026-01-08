With the Atlanta Hawks trading away star Trae Young for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, there is more speculation on what the team will do now with the veteran guard. As the Hawks say goodbye to a franchise icon in Young, now enters McCollum, who's been a productive veteran guard in the league, as an NBA insider lays out some avenues for the player.

On ClutchPoints' show “Clutch Scoops” with Brett Siegel and Tomer Azarly, they would discuss Atlanta's trade and how they received McCollum in return. Siegl would ponder if the team will use him as a piece for a further deal, as the franchise has been linked to Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis.

“Now the question becomes, well, what's going to happen with the Hawks?” Siegel asked. “Will CJ McCollum be a part of another deal, potentially? Will the Hawks send him out, or will he stay with the Hawks, or could he potentially become a buyout candidate once the trade deadline passes? So there's a lot of questions remaining in Atlanta, but they've certainly created a lot of flexibility for themselves over the next four weeks, and it seems clear that this team's focus is on the upcoming draft and building for the future.”

CJ McCollum expresses excitement for playing with the Hawks

With McCollum looking to bring an immediate impact to the Hawks after the Young trade, he had been productive with the Wizards, averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. McCollum would praise his time in Washington, while expressing his excitement about being with Atlanta.

“Michael Winger and Will [Dawkins] did everything they said they would and kept their word from the very beginning,” McCollum said, via Chris Haynes. “Love the city, and they’re doing things the right way over there. Excited to get to The A and get to work. Very familiar with their style of play. Love the ownership group and front office. Good group of players.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if McCollum will stay with the Hawks long-term.