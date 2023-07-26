The Big Ten will expand to 16 teams in 2024 when USC and UCLA are added to the conference. Could even more teams be added to the conference in the near future? It seems to be an unlikely scenario after listening to Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti at Big Ten media days.

In light of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten next year, Tony Petitti was asked if the conference might expand even more.

“All the direction I'm getting from leadership — our presidents and chancellors and our athletic directors — is to focus on USC and UCLA,” Petitti told reporters on Wednesday. “We have a lot of work to do there. I'm proud of the scheduling format we created in football. I think it touches on all the right things. But we have significant work to do in scheduling for our other sports, especially our olympic sports, to come up with the best solutions. We have a good plan in motion. I think we'll learn from it. Like anything, there'll be tweaks and changes. But overall, that's really where we are. I'm not getting direction to do anything else other than that in terms of what the conference looks like right now.”

It's hard to believe that the Big Ten won't revisit expansion at some point. The SEC is set to add Texas to its conference and could potentially be eyeing more candidates. Colorado is expected to join the Big 12 as part of the ever-changing landscape in college sports.

The USC football team will face Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State as part of its 2024 Big Ten schedule. UCLA is set to take on Ohio State, Michigan and Iowa, among others.