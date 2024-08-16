In this Madden 25 Superstar guide, we'll walk you through the League, the single-player career mode that follows your created player throughout their NFL journey. Overall, Superstar remains fairly similar to last year's installment. Nevertheless, we created a beginners' guide for newcomers to help acquaint them with how the mode works.

Madden 25 Superstar Beginners' Guide

In this Madden 25 Superstar beginners' guide, we'll go over settings, character creation, positions & archetypes, the combine and the weekly schedule.

League Settings

When you first create a Superstar League, you have a choice of editing various factors about the league. This includes game length, accelerated clocks, difficulties, and more. But the most important setting is at the very top.

You have the choice here and now to force a team to draft you, or let the game randomly assign you a team after the Combine. So if you want to replace Aaron Rodgers and become the next starting QB for New York, feel free to select the Jets. But we recommend letting the powers that be select your team for you. It makes the Combine more fun.

Creating Your Player

Madden 25's Superstar mode lets you play as your own created player in a player-focused career mode. You can either create your player from scratch or import one from College Football 25 Road to Glory. However, you must finish your RTG career before you can export to Madden.

What Positions can you play in Superstar mode in Madden 25?

In Madden 25 Superstar, you can play as one of five positions:

QB

HB

WR

LB

CB

Furthermore, each position comes with four archetypes, all with their own unique strengths and weaknesses. You can also create a custom archetype. The main difference between the archetypes is stat distribution, stat potential, and ability rankings. Check out our full guide on positions and archetypes to learn about the main differences.

For example, choosing a Speedster WR will give you good speed ratings off the bat with the potential to go higher later on. However, you won't have access to any gold ranking abilities after upgrading your player. With a custom class, you could adjust some things so that you could keep your speed while having a gold ranked ability.

Abilities rank from Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Bronze and silver abilities are fine, but gold abilities make the most out of your skill set. For example, Power Back HB will eventually earn access to three gold abilities that greatly help his stiff arm, trucking, and tackle breaking.

Combine & Interview

After creating your player, you need to attend the NFL Combine. Every player does the 4o-yard dash, but some positions receive their own specific mini-game drill. It's important to perform well in every drill and do the best you possibly can. At the end of each drill, the screen shows you how you compare to other players in the draft.

Thankfully, you can restart a drill after its completion by pressing square (PlayStation) or X (Xbox). Just make sure not to spam A or X or else you might skip past the option to retry. At the end of each drill, you'll see your current draft stock.

After the Combine, you'll have a chance to partake in a trivia interview. This 10-question test is optional, but it might help raise or lower your draft stock. Check out our full Combine Interview guide to see all answers for each question.

When you finish your interview, you'll enter the NFL Draft, and will be drafted by a team. Welcome to the NFL!

Core Skills & Abilities

When you first begin your career, make sure to play all preseason games. This is because you earn XP based on your performance throughout the game. The more XP you earn and objectives you complete, the faster you level up. Every time you level up in Superstar, you earn Skill Points and sometimes, new ability slots.

Skill Points can be used to upgrade attributes and unlock new abilities. Low-rated attributes might only cost 1 skill point to upgrade at first. However, the higher your attribute, the more skill points required to unlock the next upgrade.

Leveling up a skill can sometimes reward the player with a new ability, which they may put into one of their ability slots. In Madden 25 Superstar, you have limited ability slots, so make sure to only use the ones you think work best for your player. You also get one X-Factor slot, which offer the best abilities for your position in the game.

Overall, each Superstar player has:

Three core abilities (including 1 X-Factor)

Three teammate abilities

Showdown abilities (online only)

Once you complete the preseason, you enter the regular season, where the game enters a regular schedule cycle for the year.

The Weekly Schedule & XP

Every week, you'll have different action items to take care of leading up to Gameday. This ranges from team workouts, meeting with coaches and teammates, meeting with media members, and much more. Much of what you do here is subjective. If your coach wants you to practice to improve your acceleration, you can argue that resting (+5 speed) would be better.

Madden 25 Superstar lets you control your weekly schedule throughout the year. So have fun and save often in case you make the wrong decision.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Madden 25 Superstar mode. We hope this guide helps you understand how the mode works and how to build your way to greatness. Check out our other Madden 25 guides for passing, kicking, and more

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.