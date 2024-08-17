The Cleveland Browns may have suffered a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers in their latest preseason matchup. However, in the unpredictable world of the NFL, losses often reveal hidden gems. As the Browns inch closer to the regular season, players fighting for a spot on the final roster had a prime opportunity to showcase their skills. For some, this game was more than just a line on the schedule. It was also a defining moment. Four Browns hopefuls seized this chance. They stood out in ways that should give fans and coaches something to cheer about despite the final score.

The Browns So Far

The Browns completed their second joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Both teams showed intensity on both sides of the ball.

The joint practices allowed the starters to get most of the reps. Meanwhile, the upcoming preseason game on August 17 will focus on backups and younger players.

QB Deshaun Watson took most snaps on Thursday, with Jameis Winston also getting some work. Neither is expected to play Saturday, though. Dorian Thompson-Robinson should start, and Tyler Huntley will take over at halftime.

The offense improved its efficiency on Thursday, with reduced penalties. Meanwhile, the defense continued to impress. The defensive line recorded multiple “sacks,” and S Grant Delpit delivered a key pass breakup against WR Justin Jefferson. That drew cheers from the sideline.

Prior to these practices, the Browns faced the Packers in a preseason game, where they lost. However, several players managed to elevate their profiles during the matchup.

Here we'll look at the four Cleveland Browns players whose stock went up after loss vs. the Green Bay Packers at training camp.

Isaiah Thomas, EDGE

The Browns have a deep and talented edge room. This makes Isaiah Thomas a long shot for the 53-man roster. Remember that Cleveland has stars like Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, and others ahead of him. However, Thomas' performance last Saturday showed he's still very much roster-worthy. Despite being credited with just one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit, his physicality and ability to reset the line of scrimmage were evident. He consistently set the edge. He made it easier for the linebackers and defensive backs to clean up. If Thomas continues on this path, it's hard to see him being relegated to the practice squad. With more opportunities likely in the next preseason game against the Vikings, his stock is set to rise.

Cade York, K

Cade York’s career has been a rollercoaster. That said, his performance last Saturday offered a glimpse of his potential. Sure, Dustin Hopkins is the Browns' primary kicker. However, York’s solid kicks against the Packers may have earned him a spot on the practice squad. This might allow him to develop further. York’s showing was a positive step forward, contrasting sharply with the struggles he faced last season.

Myles Harden, CB

A seventh-round pick from South Dakota State, Myles Harden was viewed as a potential steal. He certainly didn’t disappoint in his first game. Despite the Browns' depth at cornerback, Harden made a strong case for a roster spot with his physical play. He stuffed Samori Toure on a reverse for a one-yard gain and later made a key tackle on third-and-11. He also finished with five tackles. Harden’s impressive debut has only increased the buzz around him.

Jamari Thrash, WR

The Browns face tough choices at wide receiver as cut-down day approaches. With Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman secure in their spots, the battle for the remaining slots is fierce. Jamari Thrash made a strong impression last Saturday. He definitely outshone David Bell. Thrash caught three passes for 43 yards on a single drive, including receptions of 22 and 16 yards. This showcases the talent that generated hype when Cleveland drafted him in the fifth round.

Looking Ahead

The performances of Isaiah Thomas, Cade York, Myles Harden, and Jamari Thrash have given the Browns coaching staff plenty to consider as they approach the final roster decisions. Each of these players has shown they belong on the field. That's whether through physical dominance, clutch performances, or sheer determination. Yes, the loss to the Packers may sting. However, the emergence of these roster hopefuls provides a silver lining. As the Browns prepare for their next preseason matchup against the Vikings, these players will have another opportunity to solidify their spots on the team. If they continue to impress, they could become key contributors in what promises to be an exciting 2024 season for Cleveland. The depth and potential these players bring to the table are exactly what the Browns need as they aim to compete at the highest level this year.