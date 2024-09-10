The Madden 25 Week 2 Roster Update arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 2 Roster Update release date.

Madden 25 Week 2 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 2 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, September 12th. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Dolphins host the Bills on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates at this time, but it could also arrive at a later time.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 25. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Week 2 brings some exciting headlines, as Week 1 was full of surprises. We got to see so many players begin their career, as well as many players begin their stints with a new team. Last night, we saw Aaron Rodgers play his first full game as a New York Jet. Although the Jets lost, Rodgers at least managed to leave the field in good health.

Rookie QBs Caleb Williams and Bo Nix left a bit more to be desired in their debuts, but the former did get his first victory. And although the Commanders were defeated by the Buccaneers, rookie QB Jayden Daniels put his accuracy and speed on display. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. and Drake Maye watched from the sidelines as their teams hope to develop them.

Several other QBs played in new homes this week. While Kirk Cousins struggled in his new debut for the Atlanta Falcons, Justin Fields did enough to earn his Steelers a win. Overall, Week 1 was full of several headlines, and we expect to see many of these stories evolve over the year.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 2 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

