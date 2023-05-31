Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Madden NFL 24 will likely release at the end of summer 2023. To help waste the time towards the next game’s release, we figured it’d be a good idea to predict who will be a part of the 99 club.

For those who don’t know, the 99 club is a list of professional NFL athletes who will get a 99 overall rating in the next madden game. Last year’s 99 club consisted of:

Aaron Donald, RE, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Myles Garrett, RE, Cleveland Browns

Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers

So naturally, we can’t help but wonder who will be on the 99 club next year. Here’s four players who deserve consideration, at the very least.

Lane Johnson, RT, Philadelphia Eagles

It’s about time Johnson deserved more credit in the NFL. The man has not allowed a sack since Week 11 back in 2020. That alone should put him in talks to be in the 99 club. He actually broke the record back in December, 2022, for most consecutive games without allowing a sack. At 33 years old, Johnson still has some gas left in the tank, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

But the one reason he never makes the list is his availability. Johnson missed some time throughout his career due to suspensions or, more recently, a battle with depression that kept him sidelined for three games. He hasn’t played a full season since 2015, and has only played two full NFL seasons worth of football. He’s only played 35 of 50 games since the 2020 season (a fairly low 70% of games).

But part of that also proves why Johnson deserves to be a 99 overall. The Eagles are 13-22 without Johnson on their team, which goes to show the impact he has. We believe he deserves to be in the conversation, at the very least.

And in case you need more reasons, Alex Rollins has a great video that showcases Johnson’s skill as a lineman.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

It’s pretty hard for young players to break into the Madden 99 Club. However, Jefferson’s presence has been nothing short of Miraculous for Minnesota. He’s a player who’s yet to lose playing time, has improved statistically every season, and was arguably a front-runner for the MVP award two years in a row now. All the players in the Madden 99 club are usually out of their rookie deals by the they’re on the list, but Jefferson can be the exception.

Jefferson also represents the future of the NFL. Some still talk about Tom Brady coming out of retirement again. Others discuss Aaron Rodgers playing for the Jets. But someday Father Time will kick us into the next generation of NFL talent, and Jefferson headlines that category.

Jefferson’s numbers indicate he could surpass Terrell Owens one day if he keeps it up. That may be tougher as he gets older and plays with new QBs, but for now he’s one of the best.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The best QB in the league is coming off his 2nd career Super Bowl victory. Despite losing Tyreek Hill in free agency, that didn’t slow down Mahomes, who threw for 41 touchdowns, running for 4 more en route to a 2nd MVP award. There’s no doubt that Mahomes should be a 99 overall. He’ll only be 28 this year and will likely put another fantastic season under his belt.

Mahomes’ performance in the Super Bowl was stellar. With an ankle injury he led the team to score 24 points in the second half as they defeated the Eagles. His leadership and willingness to play while in pain shows his resolve is the strongest in the league.

Not many other QBs would willingly put themselves in a position to worsen their injury, but that doesn’t matter to Mahomes. He’ll easily be a first-ballot hall-of-fame candidate even if he doesn’t make it to the Big Game ever again. For now, he’s the best in the league, and easily deserves to be a part of the club.

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Like Lane Johnson, Williams has only ever played two-full seasons since entering the NFL, yet he’s received a pro bowl nod every year since 2012.

To be fair, he was one of the only shining spots on a terrible Washington team that only made the playoffs twice during his tenure there. He missed two years only to come back and still play at a top level for the San Francisco 49ers. Not many players can be away from the sport that long and still return in top condition.

He’s helped his team reach two consecutive NFC Championship games and definitely wasn’t the reason they lost. He signed a six-year extension back in 2021 that made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. If he can keep up the quality level of play, then defensive coordinators have something to fear for years.

He was on the Madden 99 club in Madden NFL 23, and there’s really no reason to believe that he won’t do it again.

For more information on Madden NFL 24 or other sports games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.