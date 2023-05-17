Magic Johnson could not help but comment on the Los Angeles Lakers performance after their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets. In a series of tweets, outlined his frustrations which could also come as constructive criticism.

The Nuggets controlled the boards and fast break points. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 17, 2023

Magic highlights that Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets ‘controlled the boards’ and the fast break points in the game. The criticism does hold heavy waters because the Lakers only had 30 rebounds to the Nuggets’ 47 rebounds. Diving more deeply, the rebounding battle was lopsided on both ends with the Lakers only grabbing five offensive rebounds. Denver dominated the offensive side of the glass by totaling 15 rebounds. While the defensive rebounding was closer, the Lakers were still dominated by the Nuggets with 32 rebounds to Los Angeles’ 25. It seems that Magic was making a lot of sense.

Anthony Davis’s 40 points are overlooked in this Lakers loss. The starting backcourt, Russell and Schroder, combined for only 14 points. If the Lakers are going to win Game 2, they both have to play better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 17, 2023

Praise was then given by Magic to Anthony Davis for his 40-point game. The stat line may be forgotten due to it coming after their loss. With as much help from LeBron James, Davis almost helped the Lakers to a timely comeback. Notable players like D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder only combined for 14 points. Magic then proceeds to say that Davis’ scores might not matter due to the loss.

Lakers fans might feel more reassured by Magic’s last statement. He wants the team to: “regroup and clean up some things for Game 2.” All of this came after a 132-126 loss in Denver. The Lakers tried their hardest to make a comeback but the Nuggets’ offensive production from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic proved to be difficult for the Lakers. None of this comes as a surprise as the Nuggets had the best offense in the NBA.

Western Conference Finals action resumes between the Lakers and Nuggets and continue on their search for the championship.