Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has done the unthinkable in the first quarter of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jokic, a stat sheet stuffer extraordinaire, compiled a first quarter line that hasn’t been done in any quarter of any game in the last 25 years.

Jokic is the first player to record 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in any quarter over the last 25 years, which includes the regular season and the playoffs, per ESPN Stats and Information.

But wait, there’s more!

Jokic is the first player ever to compile eight points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in single playoff quarter, per ClutchPoints.

Jokic is a two-time MVP. The Nuggets big man literally has made a living out of doing incredible things- and even he finds a way to leave fans’ jaws on the floor every night.

The Lakers simply had no answer for Jokic in the first quarter- and had no answer for the Nuggets star in the second either.

At this rate, Jokic is going to find a way to etch his name into the record books once again before the night is up.

Of course, all he cares about is if the Nuggets get off to a good start and win Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Holding a double-digit lead at halftime, the Nuggets are in the driver’s seat- and it’s all thanks to the brilliance of Nikola Jokic.

You’re going to want to stay tuned for the second half, folks.

You might just see something else you’ve never seen before.