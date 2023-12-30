Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to a 117-108 victory over the Knicks.

The Orlando Magic, rebounding from their recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid, rallied impressively to secure a 117-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. This matchup, held at the KIA Center, previously known as the Amway Center, attracted the largest crowd in the franchise's history. The fans were treated to an exceptional display of talent and poise, particularly from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who together combined for a total of 61 points, driving the Magic to a memorable win.

Magic prevail despite injury woes

The team faced considerable adversity with the absence of key players like Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Joe Ingles, and Jonathan Isaac, all sidelined due to injuries. Despite these challenges, Banchero and Wagner rose to the occasion, delivering remarkable performances. Banchero finished the game with 29 points and 10 rebounds, showcasing his all-around abilities. Wagner, achieving a season-high, added 32 points, along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals, shooting at an efficient 57.8% from the field.

The Magic's lineup challenges were further compounded by the last-minute absence of Wendell Carter Jr., who, having recently returned to the lineup, was expected to play but ultimately had to sit out due to right knee tendinitis. Nevertheless, the Magic successfully maintained a commanding lead throughout most of the game, at one point extending it to 20 points in the third quarter. The Knicks, however, displayed their own resilience, narrowing the lead to just 5 points in the final moments of the game.

Banchero and Wagner reflect on collective strength

Reflecting on the game, Banchero emphasized the team's collective strength and adaptability, “With guys being out, it's more of a load on us and the rest of the guys. I give a lot of credit to Goga, Jay Suggs, Cole, AB; they all stepped up tremendously… When you got guys down, it’s the next man up, that’s what we’ve been doing all year.”

Wagner specifically spoke about the dynamics with Banchero, emphasizing their on-court chemistry: “I think everybody that’s out there, is out there for a reason and we need everybody to make plays. And I think with a player like Paolo, at the end of the game, it’s really easy to find something that you like, you always have a mismatch out there.” Additionally, Wagner also highlighted the team's unity and improvement in tough situations, saying, “I think, everybody else just has to play off that. I think what we got better at the most, is just that poise, that communication when stuff isn’t going our way. You know we stay together as a group and don’t get too down too quickly on ourselves.”

With this win, the Magic's season record now stands at an impressive 19-12. Looking ahead, they embark on a demanding four-game road trip, starting with a clash against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET, New Year’s Eve. The Suns, with a balanced record of 15-15, present a formidable challenge for the Magic. This victory, fuelled by the stellar performances of Banchero and Wagner, not only bolsters the team's confidence but also highlights their ability to overcome adversity and perform under pressure.