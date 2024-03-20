On Tuesday night, the Orlando Magic not only extended their winning streak to four games, but also secured their place in the NBA play-in tournament with a comprehensive 112-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
The win marked their return to the postseason for the first time since 2020, showcasing a resurgent team led by an exceptional performance from Cole Anthony and a staunch defense. The Magic underscored their playoff readiness by keeping an opponent under 100 points for the 20th time this season, signaling their potential for a strong playoff presence.
Orlando capitalized on the opportunity against the injury-ravaged Hornets, who played without LaMelo Ball as well as other key contributors, to assert their dominance. That superiority was unmistakably evident in the second quarter, where the Magic combined sharp offensive execution with relentless defensive pressure to establish a substantial lead.
Orlando's 2nd quarter surge sets stage for dominant win over the Hornets
Orlando's second-quarter blitz was a masterclass in basketball efficiency, resulting in a 40-15 advantage. It came in a half the Magic shot 65% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, contrasted with the Hornets' 34.3% field goal shooting and 25% from three. Orlando's defensive intensity forced 13 turnovers, leading to 20 fast-break points.
Cole Anthony was at the heart of his team's success, racking up 19 of his 21 total points on perfect first-half shooting.
“It all started on the defensive end…We got some stops. We made some good plays on the offensive end. You know, made stuff happen,” he said.
Anthony also expressed personal relief at his shooting success, acknowledging the frustration of missed shots despite diligent preparation.
Jamahl Mosley's postgame comments highlighted the pivotal role of defense in Orlando's victory.
“Our defense. I think our guys did a great job of getting after the basketball, defending without fouling. The pressure was there from each individual,” he said, praising the team's effort in the second quarter.
Mosley emphasized the collective ownership of the team's defensive capabilities.
“They’re taking full ownership of what we’re capable of doing…That first half was special, the way in which we got into the basketball, finished possessions, forced turnovers.”
Magic aim for peak performance amid playoff push
Looking ahead, Mosley stressed the importance of maintaining focus and building on his team's successes.
“I think we continue to focus on one game at a time–continue to build our habits the right way, stick to our standard of style of play, knowing that we’re there but not being satisfied with that because that’s not what we set out to do.”
Mosley underscored the goal of playing peak basketball in the season's critical stages.
“We set out to be playing our best basketball in March and April, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do on a consistent basis: Our level of work, our level of focus, each and every single day.”
As the Magic prepare for their Thursday night clash with the New Orleans Pelicans the team's focus is clear. While securing a play-in berth represents a significant achievement, Orlando's aspirations extend much further, aiming for deep postseason success.
Positioned as the 5th seed in the tightly contested Eastern Conference—just 0.5 games behind the New York Knicks and 3.5 games back of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks—every matchup is crucial. The Magic's forthcoming performances are not only about securing a favorable playoff position, but also about asserting their standing in the competitive Eastern Conference race.