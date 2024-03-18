The Orlando Magic secured another win against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, completing a season series sweep with a 111-96 victory. This game, following a win in their first of the two weekend meetings, highlighted the exceptional performance of Paolo Banchero, whose outstanding play has been pivotal for the Magic this season.
Jamahl Mosley lauds Paolo Banchero's bounce-back performance
After a challenging start in Friday night's game, finishing with only 6 points in the first half, Banchero made a significant turnaround. By the end of that game, he had managed to contribute 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists on 5-15 shooting.
His performance on Sunday was even more impressive, as he tallied 26 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds through just three quarters. Banchero finished the night with 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, drastically improving his efficiency by shooting 11-16 from the field, including 4 three-pointers.
Paolo Banchero is cooking tonight! Through three quarters vs. the Raptors:
26 PTS
5 AST
4 REB
10-15 FG
3 3PM pic.twitter.com/blktgT8PLt
— Julian Ojeda (@jowepafm) March 18, 2024
Head Coach Jamahl Mosley offered high praise for Banchero, emphasizing the young player's adaptability and intelligence on the court.
“I think that’s the mark of a great player. You know you understand how a team’s playing you in one situation and you don’t come back out and force it,” Mosley said. “I thought he did a great job of letting the game come to him. He was able to get downhill, find the right things in the game, make the right pass. He found his teammates a ton. I think his ability to be aggressive the right way is exactly what we’re asking him to do.”
Banchero's aggression against Raptors' defense
Reflecting on his performance and approach, Banchero explained his mindset, highlighting his adaptive strategy against the Raptors' defense.
“I wouldn’t say my mindset changed. I just think, you know, the game opens up for me and I think a lot of times at the start of the games, teams are super alert and trying to keep me from getting to my spots,” Banchero shared. “In the first half, I kind of took what they gave me and then in the third, I got fouled, I think, in the first possession. I got to the line and then I was just trying to be aggressive. I had the three-ball going which always helps. Just being able to open up the defense.”
With their third consecutive win, the Magic's current record stands at 40-28, positioning them as the 5th seed in the conference, closely trailing the New York Knicks by 0.5 games and the Cleveland Cavaliers by 2 games for the 3rd seed. With 15 games left in the season and an upcoming 8-game homestand on the horizon, the team aims to leverage this momentum to climb higher in the standings, starting with a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at 7 PM ET.