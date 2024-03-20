The Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets in a commanding 112-92 victory on Tuesday night off a sound performance from Cole Anthony. As a result, the Magic clinched their NBA Play-In Tournament berth. Moreover, fans on social media are taking keen note of Orlando's streak-breaking feat.
Social media reacts to Magic's postseason berth after Hornets win
Orlando will play in the postseason for the first time since 2020, and social media users are hyped about the accomplishment:
MAGIC WIN! HORNETS WERE READY TO GO HOME TEN MINUTES IN! We’ve got some big home games against West opponents next. ORLANDO IS 41-28! PLAY THE SONG!!! #LetsGoMagic #ChangeTheFontpic.twitter.com/msSBt0GnE4
— Adam Papageorgiou (@PapageorgiouMBO) March 20, 2024
With the Orlando Magic defeating the Charlotte Hornets tonight, they have officially clinched a Play-In berth.
The Magic will be playing postseason basketball for the first time since 2020. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/bTr71kVt3J
— Brett James (@thebrettjames1) March 20, 2024
The Magic jumped out to a commanding 67-32 lead on the Hornets by halftime. Charlotte made a respectable effort to come back but could not overcome the hump.
Orlando had five players score double-digits headlined by Cole Anthony, who notched 21 points. Jalen Suggs chipped in 16 points, while Franz Wanger, Moritz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero all scored 11 points or more.
In addition, Orlando outrebounded Charlotte 41-30 while knocking down 92.3% of their free throw attempts. The team's superb effort captures their 2023-24 season journey.
Orlando has proved they are not a team to be messed with
The Magic have quietly stacked some of the most talented, hardworking players in the NBA over the past few years. Many fans and analysts thought it would take the team a while to gel, but they have already begun to actualize their ability.
Orlando impressively started the 2023-24 season as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The squad fell in the rankings after an inconsistent stretch but they have gotten back on the ball during the latter half of the season
The team has extended their winning streak to four games after beating the Hornets and is just scratching the surface of their potential. Orlando has a well-rounded, deep roster filled with contributors on all sides.
If the Magic can manage to escape the NBA Play-In Tournament, they will be a tough team to face in the playoffs. The squad looks to continue to close the regular season out strong in preparation for a limitless playoff run.