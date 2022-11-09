By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Paolo Banchero has not disappointed the Orlando Magic so far in his young NBA career. However, the soon-to-be 20-year old rookie recently suffered a sprained ankle. He rolled his ankle in the Magic’s loss to the Houston Rockets. As a result, Banchero was placed on the injury report ahead of Orlando’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Is Paolo Banchero playing for Magic vs. Mavs?

The Magic are reportedly holding Paolo Banchero out against the Mavs, per Marc Stein. Orlando will certainly miss his presence in the rotation against Dallas.

Banchero, the 2022 No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, is averaging 23.5 points per game on 46 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging 8 rebounds and just under 4 assists per contest as well. He is quickly emerging as a star and will find himself in the Rookie of the Year conversation if he continues to produce at this level.

Golden State Warriors’ star Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on Paolo Banchero’s impact on the Magic.

“I really love his (Banchero’s) demeanor,” Green said. “That team hasn’t won many games. … But they are competing, and if you are watching these games, they are not getting blown out anymore. They’re right there, and they’re learning how to win. And if I’m being honest, I think his demeanor and who he is has a lot to do with that.”

Overall, Orlando is still in the midst of a rebuild. The Magic hold just a 2-9 record entering their game against the Mavs. Nevertheless, there is reason to be optimistic for the future with Paolo Banchero leading the charge.