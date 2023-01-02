By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jonathan Isaac hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since 2020. But that could change soon, as head coach Jamahl Mosley said Isaac was a “full go” at the Orlando Magic’s Monday practice, per Khobi Price. Price added that there is no timetable for Isaac’s return. Nevertheless, this news is a critical update for the Magic’s big man.

Jonathan Isaac last played in August of 2020, during the NBA bubble campaign. He ultimately suffered an ACL injury which caused him to miss the last two and a half seasons. Isaac has worked hard to return, but he’s still making his way back.

There was a time when Isaac was regarded as a future star in the league. He was ultimately rewarded with a 4-year, $80 million extension in 2020 from the Magic. And at just 25-years old, Jonathan Isaac could still emerge as an important piece to the puzzle for Orlando.

Isaac has played in just one full season in the NBA. He averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for Orlando in his only full season, which came during the 2018-2019 season. Isaac was averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds per contest in 2019-2020 prior to suffering his injury.

It will likely take Jonathan Isaac a decent amount of time to find his rhythm once he’s able to return. But Magic fans should be excited about his talent. He could turn into a star at some point for Orlando if he’s able to stay healthy.

For now, Isaac will continue to push towards a return. We will provide updates on his status as they are made available.