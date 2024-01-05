Shaquille O'Neal's number 32 will be hanging in the rafters

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest household names in basketball — and for good reason. The NBA Hall of Famer has produced a career so dominant he continues to receive recognition to this day. This time, the flowers will be coming from Shaq's first-ever team, the Orlando Magic.

The Magic will be retiring O'Neal's number 32 to the rafters on February 13, as per the team's official X account. The ceremony will be held following Orlando's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In celebration of our 35th anniversary this season, we will officially retire jersey #32 in honor of Shaquille O’Neal during a postgame ceremony on Tuesday, February 13. O’Neal becomes the first player in franchise history to have his number retired 🪄 pic.twitter.com/i5zk1b6IR9 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 5, 2024

In a press release by the team's PR account, Magic CEO Alex Martins spoke of Shaq's overall impact on the franchise.

“When someone asks who was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map, the answer is simple – Shaquille O'Neal,” Martins said. “He took this franchise to new heights, both on and off the court, and his legacy is still felt within our organization today.”

PRESS RELEASE:@OrlandoMagic to retire 3️⃣2️⃣ in honor of @SHAQ 🏀Ceremony to take place on Tuesday, February 13 🏀Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/pzHxf9oYPL#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/cBJLwgFsZm — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 5, 2024

Shaq's early years with the Magic

Emerging as the number one overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, O'Neal's dominance was felt right away from his rookie year. “The Diesel” was named an All-Star in all his four seasons with the Magic. During the 1994-95 season, O'Neal averaged a staggering 29.3 points and 11.4 rebounds for Orlando. Throughout his tenure with the Magic, O'Neal averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.79 blocks per game.

Magic Chairman Dan DeVos also had kind words for the big man.

“Throughout his dominating play, larger-than-life personality, and generous contributions to The City Beautiful, Shaquille O'Neal had a transformational impact on this team and this town,” DeVos said.

And such an impact in the span of just four seasons shows why Shaq will always be one of the greatest big men to ever step foot on the hardwood.