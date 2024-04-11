The Orlando Magic encountered a setback in their playoff pursuit, dropping a game to the Milwaukee Bucks with a score of 117-99 on Wednesday night. The Bucks, playing without their leading star Giannis Antetokounmpo who is sidelined for the season's concluding matches, capitalized on the Magic's missteps. Orlando's 16 turnovers became fodder for Milwaukee's 27 points. Furthermore, the Bucks demonstrated sharp shooting, landing 15 three-pointers and achieving a field goal percentage of 51.2%. After the game, Magic star Paolo Banchero had a message for his teammates heading toward the NBA Playoffs.
Paolo Banchero can't do it alone in Magic's playoff quest
The night was not without its silver linings for the Magic. Paolo Banchero achieved a significant milestone, positioning himself alongside Luka Dončić as the only players in NBA history to amass over 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 200 three-pointers in their first two seasons.
Banchero's performance this year has been nothing short of stellar, with averages of 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field. His contributions have been crucial in keeping the Magic's playoff hopes alive.
Following the loss, the team finds itself in a precarious position, dropping to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-34 record. The Magic are now closely trailed by the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold a 45-35 record and occupy the seventh seed, which could potentially lead to a play-in scenario for Orlando.
Paolo Banchero, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists tonight, reflected on the team's situation with two games remaining, underscoring the importance of the upcoming matchup against the 76ers on Friday night.
“We got two left, so we got one in Philly. They’re going to be ready. That should be fun. It’s going to be a game that we got to try and go out and get,” he said, “then see these guys again back home in front of the fans. So, looking forward to the next two.”
Banchero also spoke to the challenge of facing playoff-bound teams and overcoming internal hurdles.
“I think it’s just the teams we’ve been seeing for the most part are all gearing up to get ready for their playoff runs,” Banchero continued, “and we’re dealing with some injuries and stuff like that. So, you just gotta try to bring the energy, bring the intensity, and you can’t let a couple of losses sidetrack you from the bigger picture. We’re trying to make a run in these playoffs.”
Jamajl Mosley prepares Magic for pivotal matchup against the 76ers
Coach Jamahl Mosley delivered a poignant message to the team, emphasizing the need for focus and defensive improvement in the final two games.
“Stay the course. We control what we can control and in these next two games, we’ve got to be very focused and intentional about the way we go about our business,” Mosley stated, “Defensively, that’s two games where we’ve given up 100 points plus, and I think we’ve got to do a better job of sitting down and locking in there. But again it’s got to be the identity of us that we continue to impact shots, make it tough for them, and again keep sharing the ball and making the right play.”
He also highlighted the learning opportunity these challenging games present for a young team.
“It’s experience. It’s the things you have to go through, even in the midst of losing, you have to learn the lessons in those moments,” Mosley explained, “I think for a young group that is continuing to learn, continuing to grow, continuing to get better, continuing to go through these games, it is only going to benefit us down the stretch because you understand the intensity in which you have to play, the focus you have to have.”
As the regular season nears its conclusion, the resolve and performance of the Magic in the face of adversity will dictate their playoff destiny. This journey begins with a crucial showdown against the 76ers, scheduled for Friday night at 7 PM ET at the Wells Fargo Center.