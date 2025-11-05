Tensions flared during the Orlando Magic’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday resulting in the ejection of Desmond Bane. Bane was attempting to contest Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu’s shot at the rim, when he grabbed Okongwu across the arms and threw him to the floor while spiking the ball at Okongwu in the aftermath. Bane was assessed a flagrant foul, a technical foul and ejected after review. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Article Continues Below