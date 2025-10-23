As the Orlando Magic opened their 2025-26 season with a 125-121 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, head coach Jamahl Mosley made sure to single out one player who stood out in the victory — second-year forward Tristan da Silva.

Da Silva, coming off an impressive summer with Germany’s national team, provided a spark off the bench in his season debut. The 24-year-old finished with 16 points and a rebound in 18 minutes, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. His efficient scoring and timely plays earned him a plus/minus rating of +11, among the best on the team.

Mosley praised da Silva’s confidence and composure, pointing to his offseason experience as a catalyst for his early success.

“Exactly what we need from him throughout the year – being able to come in [and] make timely shots, playing with a high level of confidence,” Mosley said. “I think playing this summer with the national team did wonders for him to know what we need from him to not be afraid when he steps on the floor and play with that type of swagger.”

Da Silva spent the summer competing with the German national team in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament, where Germany captured the gold medal alongside Magic teammate Franz Wagner. The international experience, Mosley said, helped da Silva further understand how to contribute within a team of talented players and play with greater assertiveness.

Tristan Da Silva’s growth gives Magic valuable depth and versatility entering new season

During his rookie season, da Silva averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.5% from three across 22 minutes in 74 appearances. His steady improvement and willingness to play within Orlando’s system have made him a reliable rotation piece heading into his sophomore year.

With the Magic entering the season healthy and deeper than in previous years, da Silva’s development provides Mosley with another versatile option on the wing. His perimeter shooting and ability to space the floor complement the team’s frontcourt led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, giving Orlando flexibility to maintain offensive rhythm even when its stars rest.

Da Silva’s calm approach and efficiency reflect the qualities Mosley has emphasized across the roster — confidence, poise, and execution. For a Magic team aiming to build on last season’s 41-41 finish, contributions from players like da Silva could be critical in pushing them further up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic will look to continue their strong start to the season when they host the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET to continue their three-game homestand.