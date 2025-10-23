The Orlando Magic opened their 2025-26 season with a statement win on Tuesday night, defeating the Miami Heat 125-121 at the Kia Center. The debut of veteran guard Desmond Bane stole much of the spotlight, earning immediate praise from star forward Paolo Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley following his first game in a Magic uniform.

Bane, acquired this offseason from the Memphis Grizzlies, scored 23 points to go with four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes. He shot 7-for-18 from the field, 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line, playing a key role in helping Orlando close out Miami in a high-scoring contest.

Banchero, who led the Magic with 24 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block on 7-of-17 shooting, said Bane’s aggressive approach and confidence fit seamlessly into Orlando’s system.

“He was just being himself and that’s what we’ve asked him to do since the day he got here,” Banchero said. “Just hunt his shots, be aggressive and let it fly. We trust him with the ball in his hands [and] whatever he decides to do with it so I thought he played great.”

Paolo Banchero and Jamahl Mosley praise Desmond Bane’s leadership

Mosley echoed that sentiment, emphasizing Bane’s leadership and composure in key moments.

“Well he brings a calm but he also brings a toughness – his ability to get guys together in huddles,” Mosley said. “You saw him bringing the group together down the stretch, I think it was the 4:30 mark that he brought guys in. Jalen was over there getting the crowd going and Desmond brought everybody in and I think his ability to do that for this group says a lot. And also making the right play, putting the ball in his hands down the stretch – he can handle it, him and Paolo two man game, pick and roll… it’s a luxury to have these guys down the stretch to be able to make big time plays for one another.”

Bane’s debut performance capped off an all-around offensive showing for Orlando, as Franz Wagner matched Banchero’s 24 points while adding six assists, four rebounds, and two steals on 9-of-17 shooting. Wagner also reflected on Bane’s impact, praising his competitive edge and unselfishness.

“I just talked about Bane, not just as a player but that play shows his character – he’s a big time scorer but he really wants to win and does that type of play as well,” Wagner said, referencing Bane’s dive for a loose ball late in the game. “Like I said, you don’t know which play is gonna win the game.”

Balanced scoring trio powers Magic past Heat, highlighting team’s depth and versatility

The trio of Banchero, Bane, and Wagner combined for 71 points, marking just the second time in franchise history that three Magic players scored 20 or more points in an opening night game. The only other instance came on Oct. 19, 2022, in Detroit, when Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Wagner each topped 20 points.

For Mosley, the new scoring balance highlights Orlando’s growing depth and versatility.

“Those are very good problems,” Mosley said. “I mean, you see down the stretch we’re trying to find a matchup – we go to Paolo and Desmond in the pick and roll when we usually go to Franz and Paolo in the pick and roll. Jalen’s out there, he makes a big play. It says a lot about the guys that are not afraid of the moment and they trust each other enough to make the right play at the right time and they’re all capable of making big time plays and they celebrate each other. And that’s the beauty of this team — our depth, our togetherness, and the focus that we have to continue to work for one another.”

Banchero says expectations are ‘exciting' as Magic look to build on opening win

Banchero, now in his fourth NBA season, said the addition of Bane has elevated both the team’s confidence and expectations.

“The expectations are exciting, the pressure is exciting,” Banchero said. “It’s a privilege for people to think or have very high expectations for your team and I think we just wanna embrace that here. I wouldn’t say it was our best performance but we were able to still grind out the win and stay together. There was a lot of good as well so… going back to look at what we could work on and taking the good as well and just being better from it. But it was a very good first showing and I think the sky’s the limit for us.”

Wagner shared a similar perspective, noting that the offseason additions have sharpened the team’s mindset.

“Obviously with the moves we made this summer, our urgency is at an all-time high,” Wagner said. “A lot of guys that we added not just on the court with their playing style but with their demeanor, their character, I think fits us perfectly with what we needed. And add that to a really talented group that everybody got a lot better over the summer, I’m excited for what we can do.”

With the Magic’s home opener now behind them, the team will look to build on its early momentum when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET to continue their three-game homestand.