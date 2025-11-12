The Orlando Magic entered the season with high expectations after trading for Desmond Bane, hoping his addition would push the team toward contention in the Eastern Conference. Instead, tension is rising both on and off the court after an uneven 5-6 start that has sparked growing concern within the organization.

According to reports, there is a growing disconnect for Orlando between star forward Paolo Banchero and head coach Jamahl Mosley. Team sources described their communication as strained, saying it has become almost non-existent during timeouts. Banchero has reportedly avoided eye contact when Mosley addresses the team, and several within the organization fear the two are no longer aligned.

“This is what a team looks like when a coach loses the locker room,” one source said to RG's Grant Afseth. “He needs to figure it out fast. This is on track to go from being the fun young team with potential to being the disappointment that gets the coach fired.”

Things haven't been magical for the Magic

The cracks became more visible during the team’s 111-107 loss to the Boston Celtics. Banchero scored 28 points, but Orlando once again stumbled late, shooting just 23 percent from three-point range and committing 17 turnovers that led to 29 points. Afterward, Mosley’s frustration was evident when asked about his rotations.

“Seventeen turnovers for 29 points. It has nothing to do with the rotation. Thank you,” he said curtly.

Banchero’s brief postgame comments also hinted at a disconnect. When asked about the team’s new offensive system, he replied, “I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know about that one.”

While Banchero continues to produce strong numbers at 23.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, Bane’s struggles have limited the Magic’s offensive growth. He is averaging 14.9 points and shooting just 27 percent from beyond the arc.

Orlando ranks 20th in offensive rating and has slipped defensively, leaving the team searching for identity. If communication between its franchise cornerstone and coach does not improve soon, the Magic’s early struggles could evolve into a much deeper problem that reshapes the direction of the season.