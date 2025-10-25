The Orlando Magic (1-1) will be without guard Jalen Suggs on Saturday night as they host the Chicago Bulls (1-0) to conclude their three-game homestand. The team announced Saturday afternoon that Suggs has been ruled out due to left knee injury management.

Suggs’ absence comes after back-to-back strong performances to open the 2025-26 season. The decision to rest him is precautionary, as the Magic continue to manage his workload following a surgery to address a cartilage injury in his left knee.

The 24-year-old guard suffered the injury in January 2025, which required arthroscopic surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Suggs returned to action on opening night Tuesday against the Miami Heat, marking his first game since January 25. He immediately made an impact, contributing 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 6-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc in a 125-121 win.

Per injury report, Jalen Suggs is out for Magic for left knee injury management. Magic are playing second night of a home-and-home back-to-back. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 25, 2025

He followed that performance with another efficient outing Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. In the 111-107 loss, Suggs recorded 11 points, four assists, and three rebounds, shooting 4-for-5 from the field and 3-for-4 from three-point range in 19 minutes. His energy and defensive intensity were key in both games, reaffirming his role as one of Orlando’s emotional leaders.

However, with the team playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Magic opted to sit Suggs to prioritize long-term health and recovery. Managing his minutes early in the season has been a focus for Orlando’s medical and coaching staff, particularly after his extended rehabilitation process last year.

The Magic are expected to rely on Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and third-year guard Anthony Black to help fill the backcourt void against Chicago. Suggs’ absence could also lead to an expanded role for second-year forward Tristan da Silva, who has impressed early in the season, while rookie guard Jase Richardson remains an option should the team look to adjust its rotation depth.

Orlando will look to finish its homestand with a win before embarking on a five-game road trip next week. The team is expected to reevaluate Suggs ahead of its next matchup, though his absence is not believed to be serious.