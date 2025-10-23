The Orlando Magic opened their 2025-26 season on a high note Tuesday night, defeating the Miami Heat 125-121 at the Kia Center in a fast-paced, physical matchup that marked the return of guard Jalen Suggs. Playing in his first game since January, Suggs quickly reminded teammates and fans alike why he’s considered the team’s emotional core.

Suggs finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in just 17 minutes of action. He shot 6-for-7 from the field, including 2-for-3 from three-point range, and recorded a team-best plus/minus of +15. It was his first game since undergoing arthroscopic surgery in February to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee — an injury that ended his 2024-25 season prematurely.

The former All-Defensive Team guard made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor, helping Orlando set the tone early against a veteran Miami squad. His return drew praise from teammates Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, who both described him as the “heart and soul” of the team.

“I mean everybody saw it… him starting the game hitting shots,” Banchero said. “Defensively, doing what he does – can’t say enough about what he does for our team and the player he is so it was great having him out there.”

Bane, who made his Magic debut after being acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason, echoed that sentiment and spoke about Suggs’ influence during key moments late in the game.

“He’s a game changer,” Bane said. “I mean he made a big shot on offense, a big steal on defense, charge – as soon as the crowd started getting into it we were in a timeout with like three minutes to go and he was like, ‘come out we get a stop or two and this place is gonna explode and just ride that momentum to the end.’ I tell him all the time, he’s the heart and soul of this thing. Without him we’d still be a good ball club but he’s really the guy that puts us over the top.”

Bane added that Suggs’ presence provides an energy boost that can’t be replicated.

“He’s an energizer bunny – every time something happens he’s pumping the crowd up,” Bane said. “He brings that much needed juice for sure.”

The game showcased the chemistry between the Magic’s newly constructed backcourt and its established core. Alongside Suggs’ efficient night, Banchero led Orlando with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Bane contributed 23 points in his first regular-season game with the team. Franz Wagner matched their production with 24 points, six assists, and four rebounds in 36 minutes, further solidifying Orlando’s balanced attack.

Wagner pointed out that both Bane and Suggs played pivotal roles in creating momentum late in the game, highlighting a moment that reflected their collective mindset.

“I just talked about Bane, not just as a player but that play shows his character – he’s a big time scorer but he really wants to win and does that type of play as well,” Wagner said. “And then J Suggs, pretty hard to find someone that I don’t know what it was, eight months off… six for seven, +15, it’s pretty impressive.”

Suggs’ return adds another dimension to Orlando’s guard rotation, which now features Bane’s outside shooting and veteran leadership alongside Suggs’ defensive intensity and emotional spark. The Magic finished last season 41-41 after a year riddled with injuries to Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner. With a healthy roster and offseason additions, the team has set its sights on making a deeper postseason push.

The Magic will look to build on their opening-night win when they host the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET as part of their three-game homestand.