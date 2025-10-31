The Orlando Magic (2–4) received positive news ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards (1–4): Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs were both removed from the team’s Friday injury report, signaling full availability as the five-game road trip continues (7:00 p.m. ET, MNMT).

Wagner had been listed with a left heel contusion entering Thursday’s game in Charlotte. He started and led Orlando in scoring during a 123–107 win that snapped a four-game skid, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal on 8-for-16 shooting, including 3-for-6 from three, in 34 minutes. He posted a team-best plus/minus of +23 as the Magic controlled the second half to secure their second victory of the season.

Suggs last appeared in Wednesday’s 135–116 loss at Detroit, recording eight points, five assists, two steals and a block in 21 minutes while shooting 1-for-4 from the field and 1-for-3 from deep. His removal from the report indicates the guard is set to rejoin the backcourt rotation as Orlando looks to build on Thursday’s result.

Jalen Suggs is back off the #Magic injury report for Saturday's game at Washington. So is Franz Wagner, who was dealing with a left heel contusion Thursday at Charlotte. Beyond Moe Wagner, a clean report for Orlando:

Through six games, Wagner is averaging 22.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists with one steal per game. He is shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.0% from three across 34.8 minutes, continuing an efficient start that has paced the Magic’s offense. Suggs, in four games, has averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and one steal while shooting 65.2% overall and 53.8% from three in 19.3 minutes, offering two-way impact and secondary playmaking.

The availability of both players helps stabilize Orlando’s rotation as the road trip continues. With Wagner’s scoring and floor spacing and Suggs’ point-of-attack defense, the Magic enter Washington aiming to build on Thursday’s momentum and capture consecutive wins for the first time this season.

The Wizards opened 1–4 and will seek to counter Orlando’s size on the wing and improved perimeter efficiency. The Magic, who shot 42.1% from three in the win over the Hornets, will look for continued balance around Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, with Wagner’s health and Suggs’ return providing additional lineup flexibility.

After Saturday, Orlando concludes the trip Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks (2–3) at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC Peacock before returning to Kia Center for their first NBA Cup matchup of the season against the Boston Celtics (2–3) next Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The clean bill of health for Wagner and Suggs positions the Magic to test rotation combinations and regain momentum as the schedule tightens.