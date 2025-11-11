It has been a challenging season for Desmond Bane as he continues to adjust in his first stint with the Orlando Magic, which is why his cold-blooded game-winner on Monday must have felt extremely good.

Bane lifted the Magic past the Portland Trail Blazers, 115-112, at Kia Center after he drained the three-pointer off an inbound play as time expired.

Orlando tied the count at 112-112 with five seconds left in the contest after Paolo Banchero's layup. Portland then turned the ball over, with Banchero stealing the ball from Jrue Holiday with 1.9 ticks remaining, setting up Bane's walk-off bucket despite the tough challenge by Deni Avdija.

Bane has seen his production dip since joining the Magic via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason. Many panned the deal, as Orlando gave up a multitude of future draft picks for the sweet-shooting guard.

Before facing the Trail Blazers, the 27-year-old Bane was only averaging 12.3 shots per game, his second-lowest since his rookie year. With Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs also in the fold, Bane has been forced to share the touches.

While he hasn't said anything about his reduced role, the gusty game-winner should only boost Bane's morale. They improved to 5-6.

He finished with 22 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. Banchero led the charge with 28 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, while Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 markers apiece.

Bane will continue to navigate his first run in Orlando, and fans are hoping that the team really made the right decision in acquiring him.