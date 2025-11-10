The Orlando Magic dropped to 4-6 and 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 111-107 home loss to the Boston Celtics on November 9. The defeat left head coach Jamahl Mosley and star forward Paolo Banchero visibly frustrated, with their postgame remarks quickly going viral on social media. The slow start has raised questions about the team's chemistry following their offseason addition of Desmond Bane.

When asked about his rotation decisions in the postgame conference, Mosley cut off the question entirely.

“Seventeen turnovers for 29 points. It has nothing to do with the rotation. Thank you,” Mosley said.

His blunt response pointed directly at the careless play that cost Orlando down the stretch. The Magic committed 17 turnovers that Boston converted into 29 points, the difference in a four-point game.

Banchero was similarly terse when asked if the new offensive system and faster pace were contributing to the turnover problems.

“Yeah, I mean I don't know. I don't know about that one,” Banchero responded.

The exchange drew attention because of how unusual it was. Mosley typically stays composed in press conferences, while Banchero rarely gives such curt answers. The tone suggested deeper frustration with how the 4-6 start has unfolded.

Orlando led 85-83 early in the fourth quarter but couldn't close. Derrick White hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 45 seconds left, and Jordan Walsh added another triple with 13 seconds remaining to seal the win for Boston.

Banchero finished with 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting and made all 10 of his free throws. The performance offered a glimpse of what he can provide, even as the team has struggled early in the season.

Franz Wagner added 20 points, and Jalen Suggs also scored 20 to keep the Magic competitive. But the team shot just 7-of-30 from three-point range, continuing a troubling trend.

The Magic are averaging 34 percent from deep, which ranks near the bottom of the league. That lack of spacing has made the offense harder to run and put more pressure on Banchero to create in tight spaces.

The turnovers and shooting struggles have combined to drop Orlando's offensive rating to 114.3, via Statmuse, which ranks 21st in the league. Their defense has also slipped to 15th after finishing in the top five last season, leaving little margin for error on nights when shots don't fall.

Orlando will look to bounce back when it hosts the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.