Riding high off their win Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, the Orlando Magic secured a 113-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The first half saw both teams trading baskets in a closely contested battle, but it was the Magic's 17-4 run in the late third quarter that truly changed the game's trajectory. Despite a spirited last-minute push from Toronto, which cut what was once an 18-point deficit down to just seven, Orlando managed to hold on for the win.
Paolo Banchero overcomes early struggles, earns praise from Jamahl Mosley
Paolo Banchero faced stiff opposition from the Raptors' defense early on, managing only six points in the first half. However, his second-half performance was a testament to his resilience and adaptability, and he ended up finishing the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. While he only shot 5-15 from the field, Banchero's contribution was crucial in maintaining the Magic's lead.
OH MY PAOLO BANCHERO 🤯pic.twitter.com/yYIxR5fM0E
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2024
After the game, Jamahl Mosley lauded Banchero's ability to bounce back:
“I think their physicality was one thing. But again, part of it was getting downhill, whether those are calls or not, he’s gonna continue to attack the basket the same way. I think he did a good job of trying to spray and find guys. Whether those shots fell early or not is still the right play to be made, because he’s trying to find and look for guys more than anything.”
Mosley also praised Banchero's growth and understanding of the game.
“That’s growth. That’s who he is though. I think a young man that is able to recognize how the game is being played, not to put his head down and get discouraged, because he knows how much we believe in him, he knows how much his teammates believe in him and what he’s capable of doing.”
Jalen Suggs' performance highlights Magic's defensive grit ahead of playoff push
Jalen Suggs dropped 16 points and led the Magic with a plus/minus of +13, reinforcing the team's commitment to defense and physicality. “You want to make your presence felt every time you step on the court,” Suggs said after the game. “Personally, and as a team, we take on that concept. So embracing the physicality…that’s how it gets used to doing it and two getting used to playing that way.”
This victory boosts the Magic's record to 39-28, which solidified their position as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. And considering how they are just a half game behind the New York Knicks in the standings, they could conceivably make a jump up to the fourth seed if they keep on winning.
With another matchup against the Raptors scheduled for Sunday at 6 PM EST, the team is focused on further securing their playoff position. Franz Wagner said it best after this one: “Every game matters for us.” And if Orlando keeps on playing with that mentality, they should be able to cruise into the playoffs in a few weeks.