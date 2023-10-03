The Damian Lillard trade saga finally ended last week, and has sprouted multiple tentacles as a result. The first of which was the blockbuster itself, which saw the Portland Trail Blazers trade their franchise icon to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade that netted the Blazers Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two first-round pick swaps.

The second domino to fall was the Blazers flipping Jrue Holiday to another team. Portland agreed to trade Holiday to the Boston Celtics for a package that included Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, a top-five protected 2024 first-round pick via the Golden State Warriors and Boston's own unprotected 2029 first-round pick.

It's good business on the part of the Celtics to essentially turn Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, the 29th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and a 2029 first into Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, but it's also good work by the Blazers. They've turned Damian Lillard into Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, three first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps. And that could turn into more.

Brogdon had some trade interest from other teams during the summer. Brogdon netted the Pacers a first when they traded him a year ago. Maybe he could get Portland one too. But the question is: where could the Blazers trade him to?

Los Angeles Clippers

Before the Celtics traded Smart to the Grizzlies, they almost acquired Porzingis by way of a three-team that included sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers. That trade got called off because the Clippers flagged Brogdon's medical, but perhaps they may have some second thoughts.

Now that Brogdon is in Portland, a trade shouldn't be that difficult to pull off. A deal involving Brogdon for Marcus Morris' expiring $17 million contract, Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr., and maybe a top-20 or lottery-protected first and/or a second-round pick or two could do the trick if the Clippers feel good about his health. Or if they decide to not pull the trigger on a trade for James Harden.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' guard depth is not very robust. Outside of Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr., Toronto's projected starting guards, the next guard on their roster is… Malachi Flynn? Scottie Barnes handles his fair share of guard duties as well, and Pascal Siakam initiates much of Toronto's offense as well, but Toronto could really use another ballhandler and a more efficient shooter. They were third-to-last in three-point percentage last season.

Drafting Gradey Dick out of Kansas should really help Toronto there, but Brogdon would be a great fit too. And it wouldn't be that hard to make the money work. Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., and Malachi Flynn are all expiring contracts and make enough money to make a trade for Brogdon work financially. If Toronto throws in a first or a couple of seconds, that could be just enough to make a trade happen.