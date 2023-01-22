The Utah Jazz’s hot start to the 2022-23 season is long gone now, and while they still remain in contention for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, it’s clear that they are going to be sellers at the 2023 NBA trade deadline now rather than buyers. While many of their players are available, one player who figures to have a lot of interest on the trade market is Malik Beasley.

Beasley was picked up from the Minnesota Timberwolves this past offseason as part of the Rudy Gobert trade, and he has been a solid scorer off the bench for them this season. Beasley is a decent defender, but he doesn’t offer much aside from that and scoring, though he’s good enough to create his own looks and hit them, so teams are obviously going to be interested in him.

There aren’t many players like Beasley that are expected to be available at the deadline, which has resulted in an “overheated” trade market for Beasley. With the Jazz now looking to sell, it would be very surprising to see them hold onto Beasley past the deadline. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the top three destinations for Beasley should he end up getting traded over the next few weeks.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

One of the teams with the most interest in Beasley is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, Cleveland has two players scoring over 20 points per game, which is a huge help. And while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both are chipping in around 15 points per game, the scoring behind them is a bit lacking.

Adding Beasley could give the Cavs precisely what they are looking for at the deadline. Beasley’s numbers this season aren’t the best they have ever been (13.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.6 APG, 39.9 FG%) but anytime you get a chance to add an impact scorer who can shoot (he’s hitting 35.8 percent of his threes) you take that opportunity. Not to mention, you can’t ever have enough solid wing defenders.

After pulling off a trade with the Jazz this past offseason for Mitchell, the two sides could return to the well and try to make a deal here. Malik Beasley would quickly find a big role for himself off the bench here, while also joining one of the top playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers may not be as desperate as other teams, but they could certainly benefit from adding Beasley.

2. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors defense of their latest championship hasn’t exactly gone according to plan, and while they can never be truly counted out until they are officially eliminated, it’s clear they have some work to do at the trade deadline. Adding another impact scorer off the bench to open up their occasionally stagnant offense could be precisely what the doctor ordered.

Right now, the gap in scoring for Golden State has become an issue that is plaguing their offense. Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson are all scoring over 20 points per game, and Andrew Wiggins is chipping in with 18. But after that, the next closest player is Donte DiVincenzo with 8.1, which shows how reliant the Warriors are on these four players for scoring.

Adding Beasley would not only add another impact scorer to the Warriors, but he would give them a valuable wing defender too, which has been something they have needed all season long after losing Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. over the offseason. Golden State has to do something before the trade deadline, and swinging a deal for Malik Beasley could be the perfect move to help them go on a run up the Western Conference standings.

1. Miami Heat

It seems like the team that could benefit most from adding Beasley is the one most interested in adding him. As has always been the case with the Miami Heat over the past few seasons, their offense goes through cold stretches where they struggle to get anything going on offense because only Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro can really create shots for themselves. That’s why swinging a deal for Beasley would be such a huge move for the Heat.

Beasley can create open looks for himself, and his three-point shooting would be a welcome boost for the Heat, who are currently 26th in the league with just a 33.7 percentage on threes this season. The Heat aren’t playing as poorly as they were early on this season, but it’s clear they are going to need to add some reinforcements at the trade deadline.

Miami has a lot of the same pieces that helped this team make it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but they are going to need an extra boost to be able to do the same this season. Swinging a deal for Malik Beasley makes a lot of sense on paper, and with the Heat clearly being interested in making a move here, it seems like this would be a great fit for the team and player.