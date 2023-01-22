As the NBA’s trade deadline approaches, talk is getting louder about the prospects of Utah Jazz forward Malik Beasley becoming a wanted man for one of the league’s contenders, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. With everyone trying to match firepower, a team can never have enough shooting, and Beasley could fit that need for someone coming down the stretch.

The Jazz reportedly want a first-round pick, a young player and whatever salary is needed in return for Beasley. Utah is apparently even willing to take on long-term salary to make it work for Beasley, who has a $16.5 million option next season.

“The market for him could get overheated because he’s a wing,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “He is not a great defender but he is not a guy you need to take off the floor because of defense in the playoffs. If he gets hot, he can win you some games. A lot of playoff teams are trying to figure out what it is going to take to get him.”

Among the teams listed who may inquire about Beasley are the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, two squads trying to announce themselves as contenders in the East. Deveney also notes the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets as contenders for Bealey’s services, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors labeled as “dark horses.”

With all things factored into the equation, it wouldn’t be a shock if Beasley is moved. Danny Ainge is the man calling the shots for the Jazz, and given his history as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, Ainge hasn’t met too many draft picks he wouldn’t stack for future reference. Combine that with the market for wings being a little thin (says the executive), and it’s almost certain Beasley could be used for trade bait.

Time will tell if Beasley is one of the biggest chips in the proposed-thin market. For the Jazz this season, Beasley averages 13.7 points per game.