Manchester City is continuing its summer transfer activity by submitting a substantial £70 million ($89.4 million) bid for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, reported by goal.com. With the departure of key players like Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, City is seeking to reinforce its midfield options and has set its sights on Paqueta as a potential addition.

The Brazilian midfielder joined West Ham just a year ago in a deal worth up to £51 million ($65 million) with add-ons. Paqueta's debut season with the club was promising, contributing to their triumph in the Europa Conference League under the guidance of manager David Moyes. However, the 25-year-old's current contract extends until 2027, which could prove to be a strong negotiating point for West Ham.

While Manchester City's bid has reportedly been tabled, it's expected that West Ham will reject the offer and hold out for a higher fee. The London club has already made significant gains from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a staggering £105 million ($134 million), making them less likely to part with another crucial midfielder unless a substantial fee is offered.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Manchester City's interest in Paqueta dates back to a year ago, when the Brazilian international was seen as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva. However, Silva ultimately stayed with the club, and City's focus seems to have shifted to Paqueta this summer.

With the Premier League season rapidly approaching, both Manchester City and West Ham are preparing for their respective campaigns. City will kick off their title defense against Burnley on August 11, while West Ham starts their season with an away match against Bournemouth on August 12. As the transfer window continues, football enthusiasts will be eager to see if Manchester City intensifies its pursuit of Lucas Paqueta or turns its attention elsewhere to bolster its midfield options.